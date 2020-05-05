Cautious Sentiment To Pull Down House Prices

Australia | 3:13 PM

Economists at Westpac warn a sharp fall in consumer sentiment is a bad omen for the housing market in Australia

-The Westpac Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment has recorded the single biggest monthly decline in the history of the survey

-Additional questions in the survey indicate one in five workers have lost their entire wage income during the covid-19 crisis

-Westpac predicts -10% decrease in house prices before the end of 2020

By Danielle Austin

Economists at Westpac believe a drop in house prices by year-end in Australia is now inevitable, forecasting a likely -10% decrease.

Declining housing sentiment and confidence in the short-term Australian economy coupled with widespread income loss will take a toll on the Australian economy over the coming months, with Australia likely to suffer its first recession in nearly 30 years.

Consumer confidence has taken a hit as the financial impacts of the coronavirus crisis become more apparent, with results from the Westpac Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment showing a -17.7% decrease in confidence during March, the steepest one-month decline in the 47-year history of the survey.

The index dropped to a low of 75.6, below the levels recorded during the global financial crisis and close to the recessionary lows recorded in the early 1990s, as the Australian economy is facing its first recession in nearly three decades.

The fall comes as economic impacts of the global coronavirus crisis take further impact. In response to the health pandemic, governments around the world have imposed shutdowns on travel and social activity and effectively banned many economic activities.

While the survey usually provides a good estimate as to consumer spending over the next three to six months, a lack of comprehensive post-virus spending data means the results may be a less useful guide than usual.

Although retail sales showed an 8.2% increase during March, this figure was overwhelmed by a more than 20% increase in stockpiling practices with basic food making up 40% of total sales for the month, not reflective of all retail sectors.

Consumers less willing to spend

Despite a $320bn coronavirus economic rescue package hoping to reinvigorate the economy, responses have so far shown the tangible impact of this package could be slow.

Consumers have indicated they are planning on spending less of their crisis benefits than they would have during the global financial crisis.

While during that time nearly two-thirds of benefit receivers spent all the money given to them, the survey indicates only a quarter of consumers plan on doing the same in 2020.

The survey did provide an indication that consumers expect the economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis to be temporary.