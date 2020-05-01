Next Week At A Glance – 4-8 May 2020

Weekly Reports | May 01 2020

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The old chestnut “Sell In May and go away” is actually British in origin, given the rest of the expression is “come again St Leger’s Day”, referring to a race horse in Yorkshire that unofficially marks the end of summer.

Wall Street took it on board, as largely a result of investors heading off on summer holidays and selling up beforehand, leading to thin volumes and a lack of interest.

In recent years it’s worked about as often as it hasn’t, suggesting a coin toss, implying if you take it as gospel you might get caught. Yet as I write, on May 1, the ASX200 is down -3%.

From an overbought April close, I’d suggest.

The highlight of next week, aside from easing restrictions across the globe, will be the US jobs numbers for April on Friday. The result may be distorted by the government’s Paycheck Protection Program, which is paying businesses to pay workers who aren’t working as long as they keep their jobs. Sounds familiar.

The private sector jobs numbers will be out beforehand, as will numbers for US factory orders (March) and housing starts (April).

April services PMIs will be out across the globe on Tuesday.

The Bank of England will meet on Thursday.

Trade numbers are also due in China (April) and Australia (March), and Australia will also see job ads, retail sales, and a Statement on Monetary Policy from the RBA, entitled “Lot’s Of It”.

Westpac ((WBC)) will officially report earnings and capital policy on Monday and Macquarie Group ((MQG)) will follow on Friday, along with results from Orica ((ORI)) and News Corp ((NWS)).

Transurban ((TCL)) will brief investors, and the AGM season for calendar year-end reporters heats up, with Rio Tinto ((RIO)) and QBE Insurance ((QBE)) among those jumping on Zoom.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS