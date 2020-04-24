The Wrap: Property, Retailers & Fund Managers

Weekly Reports | Apr 24 2020

Weekly Broker Wrap: property, retailers, fund managers, banks, and engineering & construction.

-Negative impact likely on office sector as Australian jobless rate surges

-Unprecedented demand in supermarkets & liquor retailing

-Other retailers are benefiting, too, from online

-Benchmark comparisons important for fund managers as crisis passes

-Engineering & construction appears resilient amid limited mining disruption



By Eva Brocklehurst

Property

Traditionally a higher jobless rate has coincided with weaker growth in rental across the office, retail and industrial sectors, amid heightened vacancies, Morgan Stanley notes. The broker expects Australian unemployment will increase to 9% in 2020 before settling at 7.9% by December.

The broker's analysis suggests Sydney office vacancies could increase to more than 10% as unemployment rises. Bond yields and the spread created by distribution yields, an historical driver of A-REITs, is less relevant in the short-term because of rental income uncertainty.

The main impact from the upward trajectory of unemployment is the risk that it traditionally holds for real estate rentals and demand. Hence, Morgan Stanley believes there could be a negative impact on office property for providers such as Dexus Property ((DXS)), GPT Group ((GPT)), Stockland ((SGP)) and Mirvac ((MGR)).

Retailers

Australian retail sales were up 9.8% year on year in March, an acceleration versus February. Overall, UBS expects retail sales will normalise after April as stockpiling abates, the full impact of the decline in shopping centre traffic becomes evident and headwinds from housing kick in.

The broker retains a preference for grocery and high-quality discretionary names such as JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) and Premier Investments ((PMV)). UBS also notes retailer balance sheets are solid, with the former two along with Harvey Norman ((HVN)) having the strongest balance sheets. Retailers with higher leverage include Myer ((MYR)) and Super Retail ((SUL)).

Macquarie highlights unprecedented demand in supermarkets and liquor retailing from the retail sales data, while electronics, hardware & garden sales are elevated too. Online sales are up 150-180% for many food & liquor categories, industry feedback indicates.

The broker points out Woolworths ((WOW)) is planning to double online sales capacity. Although supermarket expenditure has peaked, Macquarie believes there will be a sustained positive impact on the top line over 2020 and 2021 as a result of the pandemic and economic slowdown.

Goldman Sachs has anecdotal evidence to suggest that estimates of extremely high sales in March prompted by stockpiling, followed by relatively strong sales from increased at-home consumption, will remain of benefit to supermarkets.

Data from offshore has indicated trends in the food sector that should be similar in Australia. The British Retail Consortium's March sales estimate indicates food sales were up 13.4% while US Catalina data on grocery sales suggests growth of 28% in the first week of March and 78% and 60% in the subsequent two weeks respectively.

Australians are still spending, not just in supermarkets. Citi notes do-it-yourself categories and online are growing and overall retail is expected to hold onto its share of GDP.

Trading conditions remain difficult but the broker points out households have limited alternatives in directing discretionary expenditure. Automotive, baby goods, hardware, electronics, pharmacy and sporting goods are all experiencing better sales growth. Even with this expenditure households are still saving more as well, on the broker's calculations.

Moreover, online growth is unlikely to reverse and could account for 20% of non-food retail by 2022, up from 14% today. Citi favours Baby Bunting ((BBN)), Beacon Lighting ((BCN)), Harvey Norman and Super Retail.

While the timing of a consumer recovery is difficult to predict, Morgan Stanley expects a return to more normal conditions by the second half of FY21. Most apparel retailers have announced store closures for at least one month and there is a possibility of little or no revenue, unless there is a strong online offering such as that provided by City Chic Collective ((CCX)), Premier Investments and Accent Group ((AX1)).

The former two and Kathmandu ((KMD)), which recently raised capital, are considered relatively better positioned in terms of liquidity. While cutting estimates across the board for FY20 and FY21 Morgan Stanley believes, with average share price declines of -40-45% from their peak, this is factored into consensus expectations.

Over the next several months the broker cannot rule out further capital raisings and negative revisions to earnings estimates. The lowest risk is assessed for City Chic, as around 66% of revenue is online, and for Baby Bunting and The Reject Shop ((TRS)), as stores are still open.