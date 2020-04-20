Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 17-04-20

Weekly Reports | Apr 20 2020

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday April 13 to Friday April 17, 2020

Total Upgrades: 12

Total Downgrades: 15

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 49.67%; Hold 41.01%; Sell 9.32%

For the week ending Friday, 20th April 2020, FNArena registered 12 upgrades in recommendations for individual ASX-listed stocks against 15 downgrades.



It means that total Buy recommendations carried by the seven stockbrokers monitored daily has failed to rise above 50%; at least for now. As at Friday, total Buy recommendations stood at 49.61% while Neutral/Hold ratings represent 41% of the total and Sell recommendations are on 9.3%.



Only three out of the seven stockbrokers carry more Buy ratings than Neutral/Holds; Citi, Macquarie and Morgans.



Six out of the twelve upgrades went to Buy (50%) while only four fresh Sell ratings were counted among the 15 downgrades. One went to Whitehaven Coal (disappointing quarterly update) which received two downgrades in total.



Afterpay, Flight Centre and WiseTech Global were responsible for the remaining three downgrades to Sell.



Pretty much nothing was happening in terms of positive revisions to price targets/valuations, but some serious fireworks can be witnessed on the negative side, with G8 Education (capital raising) leading the queue of covid-19 recession victims, followed by the likes of Flight Centre, James Hardie, EclipX Group, and Whitehaven Coal.



The picture for positive revisions for earnings estimates looks slightly better, but only slightly with Metcash, OZ Minerals and Pushpay Holdings enjoying mild increases.



On the opposite side of the week's ledger we find scorched earth and chainsaw carnage been applied to forecasts for companies including Flight Centre, Qantas, QBE Insurance, G8 Education, and Sydney Airport.



As investors are increasingly showing their willingness to look beyond the immediate economic fall-out from the global pandemic, it will become of paramount importance to separate winners from losers, as illustrated by the week's changes.

Upgrade

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED ((ABC)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 3/3/1

Despite the prospects of a recession, Ord Minnett believes there is significant potential value in quality companies, such as those that are category leaders with proven business models, strong liquidity and significant valuation support.

Adelaide Brighton's rating is upgraded to Accumulate from Hold and the target is lowered to $3.00 from $3.20.

BWP TRUST ((BWP)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 0/1/1

UBS has reviewed its retail REIT valuations in light of the government's new landlord/tenant "code of conduct". While the code is tenant-friendly, the broker notes, there could be some offset for landlords in the form of state/local tax relief and covenant relief from banks.

Balance sheets and liquidity positions are generally sound but the broker expects June half dividends to be withheld and longer term payout ratios reduced to preserve capital.

Overall impact varies by REIT, subject to retail exposure. Upgrade to Neutral from Sell for BWP Trust, target rises to $3.37 from $3.24.

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED ((CCL)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 2/5/0

Citi expects 2020 Australian earnings will drop -1% and New Zealand -9%, given reduced sales in the out-of-home channel. This channel represents around 40% of volume but may be around 50% of earnings (EBIT) on the broker's estimates.

Moreover, coronavirus cases continue to grow in Indonesia and the company's products are likely to be adversely affected if celebrations around Ramadan are suppressed.

While shareholders are attracted to the high and consistent dividend pay-out , Citi envisages the dividend will drop, but only modestly to $0.46 from $0.51 in 2020, with Citi suggesting there is potential for it to fall as low as $0.42.

Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Sell, given the de-rating in the stock. Target is reduced to $10.10 from $10.60.

See also CCL downgrade.

CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT ((CQR)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 2/1/2

UBS has reviewed its retail REIT valuations in light of the government's new landlord/tenant "code of conduct". While the code is tenant-friendly, the broker notes, there could be some offset for landlords in the form of state/local tax relief and covenant relief from banks.

Balance sheets and liquidity positions are generally sound but the broker expects June half dividends to be withheld and longer term payout ratios reduced to preserve capital.

Overall impact varies by REIT, subject to retail exposure. Upgrade to Buy from Neutral for Charter Hall Retail, target falls to $3.50 from $4.80.

CSR LIMITED ((CSR)) Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/2/2

Despite the prospects of a recession, Ord Minnett believes there is significant potential value in quality companies, such as those that are category leaders with proven business models, strong liquidity and significant valuation support.