The Monday Report – 20 April 2020

China’s GDP fell -9.8% in the March quarter from the December quarter as expected, to be down -6.8% year on year, which was worse than the -6.0% expected.

In the month of March, Chinese retail sales fell -15.8% year on year when -12.2% was forecast, fixed asset investment fell -16.1% when -18% was forecast, but industrial production fell only -1.1% when -7.7% was forecast.

Bearing in mind China went into lockdown in January, pretty much the whole quarter reflected a lockdown, with late March seeing a gradual restart of some factory production. That may explain the industrial production number, or it could be explained by most of the sector being state-owned and maybe economic with the truth, but foreign companies with interests in China have been corroborating the restart story.

The point is this should be the last of the dire numbers out of China, with the June quarter looking more positive as the country reopens, despite an upward adjustment in Wuhan deaths. The same has been the case in New York City. If you die before being tested, you’re not initially counted.

And now Australia is looking towards reopening. There remains confusion, particularly around schools, but if Sydney beaches are being opened for exercise then it has to be a positive sign. The local market was happy to take the leap on Friday from surfing at Coogee to cars back on the road and planes back in the sky.

Transurban ((TCL)) was up 6.7%, Sydney Airport ((SYD)) 8.3% and Qantas ((QAN)) 7.2%.

Industrials was thus the standout sector (+4.5%) on a day all sectors closed in the green bar consumer staples, which closed flat.

Some high-level investigative reporting found my local supermarket had taken delivery of seven pallets of toilet paper ahead of Saturday shopping, and rather than bothering to stack the shelves had placed three of those pallets out on the floor, and stood back.

When I was there each pallet had only three or four packs removed. We knew there would be light at the end of the virus tunnel when we hit peak toilet paper.

Consumer staples was also dragged down by Coca-Cola Amatil ((CCL)), the worst performing index stock on the day, after the company reported an okay March quarter followed by a -30% drop in volumes in the first two weeks of April, largely due to Indonesian lockdowns impacting Easter/Ramadan. The stock fell -6.1%.

Next best performing sector was consumer discretionary (+2.3%) and gains tapered off among sectors thereafter.

Mayne Pharma ((MYX)) kicked on to top the board with a 9.1% gain in the wake of its application for a new virus-related drug, but otherwise it was the beaten-downs that found the buyers. Stockland ((SGP)) up 8.5%, Estia Health ((EHE)) up 8.4%, and NZ casino Skycity Entertainment ((SKC)) up 8.1%.