The Short Report – 16 Apr 2020

Weekly Reports | 11:31 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week ending April 9, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 take a stumble before recovering to resume the snap-back rally, as had been the case the week before.

The number of short position movements was again relatively limited last week, with short position increases and decreases netting out.

The week before, shorts in oOh!media ((OML)) had leapt to 14.9% from 8.6% as the company sought to raise capital and hedge funds opened a typical short the stock - pick up discounted shares in the raising play for an arbitrage profit. Last week that trade concluded with OML disappearing off the 5%-plus shorted table.

Also raising capital recently were under-siege travel agents Webjet ((WEB)) and Flight Centre ((FLT)). No such arbitrage plays in this sector. Webjet shorts jumped to 9.2% from 7.8% and Flight Centre shorts rose to 8.0% from 7.2%.

Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) shorts remain at 7.5%.

And that’s about all of note, other than to highlight a return to the table for Estia Health ((EHE)). The 5%-plus shorted table was adorned with aged residential care providers back when the Royal Commission into the sector began, but profits were subsequently taken.

Estia Health was one of the very first companies to withdraw guidance due to the latest uncertainty, back in mid-March.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
GXY   16.9
SDA    13.2
ORE    13.1
JBH     10.6
ING     10.4

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Senex Energy Primed For Strong Year Ahead

1:11 PM - Small Caps
2
The Short Report – 16 Apr 2020

11:31 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Australian Corporate Bond Price Tables – 16-04-20

10:58 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 16, 2020

10:27 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Rudi’s View: No Time For Over-Confidence

10:00 AM - Rudi's View

Most Popular

1
Does BHP Group Deserve This Hammering?

Mar 18 2020 - Australia
2
The Wrap: Economy, Dividends & Retailers

Mar 20 2020 - Weekly Reports
3
Macquarie Group Ready To Bounce

Mar 24 2020 - Technicals
4
Flight Centre To Emerge Bigger And Leaner

Apr 08 2020 - Australia
5
Long-Term Opportunity In Altium

Mar 18 2020 - Australia
6
CSL Plasma Collections Likely To Remain Robust

Mar 24 2020 - Australia