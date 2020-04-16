The Short Report – 16 Apr 2020

Weekly Reports | 11:31 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week ending April 9, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 take a stumble before recovering to resume the snap-back rally, as had been the case the week before.

The number of short position movements was again relatively limited last week, with short position increases and decreases netting out.

The week before, shorts in oOh!media ((OML)) had leapt to 14.9% from 8.6% as the company sought to raise capital and hedge funds opened a typical short the stock - pick up discounted shares in the raising play for an arbitrage profit. Last week that trade concluded with OML disappearing off the 5%-plus shorted table.

Also raising capital recently were under-siege travel agents Webjet ((WEB)) and Flight Centre ((FLT)). No such arbitrage plays in this sector. Webjet shorts jumped to 9.2% from 7.8% and Flight Centre shorts rose to 8.0% from 7.2%.

Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) shorts remain at 7.5%.

And that’s about all of note, other than to highlight a return to the table for Estia Health ((EHE)). The 5%-plus shorted table was adorned with aged residential care providers back when the Royal Commission into the sector began, but profits were subsequently taken.

Estia Health was one of the very first companies to withdraw guidance due to the latest uncertainty, back in mid-March.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

GXY 16.9

SDA 13.2

ORE 13.1

JBH 10.6

ING 10.4