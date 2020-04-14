The Monday Report (On Tuesday) – 14 April 2020

Daily Market Reports | Apr 14 2020

By Greg Peel

Thursday

There was no sign in the local market on Thursday that squaring up ahead of a four-day break might be the prudent strategy. Quite the opposite in fact. After a slight early stumble, the ASX200 tracked steadily upward all session to close on its high, up over 6% for the shortened week.

It’s starting to look very FOMO.

While all sectors closed in the green, there was no clear division of cyclicals over defensives or vice versa, but rather an uneven spread of moves.

Industrials was the leading sector (5.2%) after Transurban ((TCL)) completed its eurobond issue and jumped 11.1%. An empty Sydney Airport ((SYD)) followed in sympathy (5.7%).

IT took the silver (4.7%) while healthcare managed 4.6% after CSL ((CSL)) reaffirmed guidance, despite a drop in plasma collections amidst lockdowns. CSL jumped 5.5%.

Who needs dividends? The banks leapt back 5.0%. The switch out of consumer staples (0.2%) and into discretionary (4.4%) continued while expectations of OPEC-Plus production cuts had energy up 3.9%.

Utilities came roaring back (3.6%) after having not much participated in the snap-back to date.

So no real theme, as was also the case among individual stocks. Southern Cross Media ((SXL)) put away its capital raising and jumped 18.2%. HT&E ((HT1)) acquired a 1.8% stake in oOh!media ((OML)) and that stock rose 19.7%.

But mining services provider Perenti Global ((PRN)) topped the board on 27.6% for no obvious reason and Boral ((BLD)) similarly jumped 12.7%.

Outside of the index, Mesoblast ((MSB)) surged 36.2% as it begins trials of a lung disease treatment for virus patients. Chop shop AMA Group ((AMA)) surged 35.2% despite warning that no cars on the road means no fender benders, although the company did report a strong March quarter due to the rain returning.

Likely firing up the FOMO are ongoing signs of Australia’s curve flattening, as the cops place gun batteries on all roads leading out of Sydney. Hope you had an action-packed Easter. But if that is good news, this may not be:

“The coronavirus may be ‘reactivating’ in people who have been cured of the illness, according to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“About 51 patients classed as having been cured in South Korea have tested positive again, the CDC said in a briefing on Monday. Rather than being infected again, the virus may have been reactivated in these people, given they tested positive again shortly after being released from quarantine, said Jeong Eun-kyeong, director-general of the Korean CDC.”

-Bloomberg