The Monday Report – 06 April 2020

Daily Market Reports | 9:07 AM

By Greg Peel

Friday on my Mind

I suggested on Friday morning that Fridays aren’t typically good days in the current environment given the news flow is so rapid at present anything could happen when the market is closed. Best to square up and retreat to the sidelines, especially following a bounce.

The ASX200 opened up around 90 points in the first ten minutes on Friday and then proceeded to track an orderly path downward to close on its low of down around -90 points. The US futures also tracked lower during the afternoon.

It was turn of the industrials sector to play biggest loser, falling -4.6% as the likes of Downer EDI ((DOW)) took a -10% hit. Consumer discretionary fell -4.2%, aided by news new car sales fell -17.9% in March. Even the all-conquering Hilux saw a -21.5% slide.

No surprises car dealer AP Eagers ((APE)) topped the losers’ board with a -12.5% drop while parts distributor Bapcor ((BAP)) chimed in with -9.7%.

The banks (-2.1%) were very much in focus on Friday as bank analysts began to factor in assumed dividend cuts ahead. We are reminded that even before the world had heard of a thing called coronavirus, bank analysts were anticipating a possible trimming of dividends due to the sluggish Australian economy.

Thus now it would seem almost a given but for the moral dilemma. New Zealand has banned bank dividends, meaning the Big Four won’t get their share from NZ branches, but Morrison has said he will not do the same and on Friday, the Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) CEO, also chairman of the Australian Banking Association, told the media the banks are sufficiently capitalised to continue to pay dividends.

Westpac’s ((WBC)) CEO told the ABC the bank would assess its balance sheet while noting the number of self-funded retirees living on those dividends, with deposit rates as good as zero.

The same reasoning has been applied by the big US banks as (to date) they have agreed between them not to cut dividends.

Harvey Norman ((HVN)) pulled its interim dividend on Friday while Crown Resorts deferred payment for a fortnight and possibly longer if financing arrangements can’t be made.

Flight Centre ((FLT)) and Southern Cross Media ((SXL)) (no sport to cover) are both still in the market for fresh capital while NextDC ((NXT)) succeeded in its similar call to alms.

The energy and materials sectors closed slightly higher on the day, led by (dubious) speculation of oil production cuts on the one hand and defensiveness in iron ore miners on the other. Fortescue Metals ((FMG)) topped the winners’ board with a 5.7% gain.

The dubious production cuts became less dubious on Friday night, sending oil prices up 13%. Saudi Arabia and Russia are supposedly holding a meeting tonight while after the bell on Friday, President Trump told the CEOs of the seven largest US oil companies they will receive help from the government, initially in the form of the previously touted buying of US oil for the country’s Strategic Reserve.

Australian retail sales jumped 0.5% in February, in case you were wondering, but even this does not suggest the economy was in great shape before the lockdown. February was largely a bounce-back from a weak, bushfire-impacted January while December had also been disappointingly weak after a strong November.

Not all companies are suffering at this time. Telco infrastructure company Superloop ((SLC)) reiterated its full year guidance on Friday. That was worth 15%.