Next Week At A Glance – 6-10 Apr 2020

By Greg Peel

Under normal circumstances the extra hour this Sunday would be welcomed by everyone (in relevant states) but when in iso, it’s just another hour to fill.

Note that as of Tuesday morning the NYSE will close at 6am Sydney time, while the SPI Overnight will continue to close at 7am.

It might nevertheless be more comforting to note that there’ll only be four days of market volatility this week and next. Not that anyone will notice a four-day break (unless you report on financial markets).

The RBA will meet on Tuesday to at best update on monetary stimulus progress.

The minutes of last month’s Fed meeting will be so last month.

Next week brings more February data release we can immediately dismiss. The Michigan Uni fortnightly US consumer sentiment index on Thursday night might tell a tale, however.

China releases March inflation data on Good Friday.

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) reports earnings on Wednesday. Dividend cut warning. The bank has already withdrawn guidance.

The calendar shows Scentre Group ((SCG)) and Iluka Resources ((ILU)) holding AGMs next week. Not sure how AGMs will progress from here, if at all. Management could broadcast online but without the usual shareholder crowd in attendance, critical voting, on remuneration for example, is compromised.

