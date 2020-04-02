The Short Report – 02 Apr 2020

Weekly Reports | 12:06 PM

Summary:

Week ending March 26, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 mark the biggest one-day fall since 1987 before bottoming out and commencing the snap-back rally.

Now, in noting the very big moves across a range of short positons in last week’s Report I warned “Were this any normal week, I’d be dismissing the range and extent of such moves in one week as data error, as has happened so often before. But we live in extraordinary times. So we’ll take it as written, unless next week’s data dispute.”

Well, the jury’s still out.

Two weeks ago, Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) shorts fell over -3 percentage points, JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) -2ppt and Super Retail ((SUL)) -2ppt. Last week all three jumped back over 2ppt. Normally I’d thus dismiss the data as inaccurate – not surprising at such a tumultuous time, bearing in mind ASIC relies on self-reporting from shorters.

However, not everything that moved sharply two weeks ago flipped back again last week.

Shorts in Syrah Resources ((SYR)) kept falling (over -5ppt), shorts in Metcash ((MTS)) kept falling (-2ppt), shorts in GWA Group ((GWA)) kept falling (-2ppt), and shorts in Costa Group ((CGC)) kept falling (-2ppt).

In fact, the only stocks that moved up the table last week were the three mentioned above, that had fallen the week before, albeit we welcome back old short table friends Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)), Karoon Gas ((KAR)) and Afterpay ((APT)) at the bottom.

Beyond that, all the green on the table below is consistent with a stock market plunge and snap-back rally. Shorters did not want to miss peak profits.

My conclusion thus is there may be some noise in the data, and understandably so at this time, but otherwise the picture looks justifiable.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

GXY 17.4

SDA 13.2

ORE 13.1

ING 10.7

NCZ 10.1