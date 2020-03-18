Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 18, 2020

Daily Market Reports | 11:05 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listedequities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArenahas now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listedstocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArenauniverse.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availabilityofsuitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publicationmay not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena'steam of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AGI APZ CAJ FWD GDI GEM HPI HUO JLG MAH MLD MOZ MRM MVP MYX(2) OML PBP RDY SHV SNL SSG UWL(2) VEA VTG

AGI AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $0.63

Wilsons rates ((AGI)) as Market Weight (3) -

The gaming solutions providers first-half results seem to be a continuation of the trend in recent years, with the company struggling to generate momentum leading to soft unit sales. This was in-line with the brokers expectation but with the belief that the nadir has perhaps been reached and the second-half would see a return to profitability.

The past had seen the US propping up Australia but this no longer seems to be the case, notes the broker, with management indicating new products in the pipeline but the market remaining skeptical given the recent track record.

The broker states the strong cash-flow seems the only positive point and while valuation remains relatively undemanding, the broker states it feels a long way back for this company to return to an investment-grade small-cap.

Wilsons retains the Market weight rating with target price sitting at $0.67.

This report was released on 25 February 2020.

Target price is $0.67 Current Price is $0.63 Difference: $0.04

If AGI meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 315.00.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.50.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APZ ASPEN GROUP

Overnight Price: $0.91

Moelis rates ((APZ)) as Hold (3) -

The company has reiterated guidance for FY20 with EPS between 6.75cps -7.0cps despite bush fire impacts on NSW south coast, notes Moelis.

The company declared underlying EPS of 3.8c, up 55% versus the prior comparable period.

The companys property portfolio increased by 25% to $160m following two residential acquisitions (Linfield and Perth), with the first stage of Lindfield refurbishments completeand apartments leased at materially higherrents.

The broker views the first-half results as validation of Aspens strategy with a marked improvement across asset performance.The new management maximised value from existing assets via intensive management and cost savings and scaling the platform through value-adding acquisitions, commentsMoelis.

The broker maintains the Hold rating while increasing the target price to $1.23 from $1.14.

The report was published on February 24, 2020.

Target price is $1.23 Current Price is $0.91 Difference: $0.32

If APZ meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Forecast for FY20:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 6.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.19.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 6.60 cents and EPS of 7.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.82.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAJ CAPITOL HEALTH LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.23

Shaw and Partners rates ((CAJ)) as Buy (1) -

The diagnostic imaging services provider announced half-yearly results that were in line with expectations. The revenue of $80.6m was ahead of Shaws expectationat $79.5m while the underlying operating profit at $13.7m was 8% ahead of the brokers expectations. Operating cash flow was at record levels, up 47% to $11.3m.

Against an overall medicare services growth of less than 3%, this result, with 4% organic growth, was quite impressive, states Shaw and Partners.

Capitol Health affirmed guidance for moderate growth in FY20 with a rather conservative $14.1m estimated in operating profit in the second half.The broker believes there is upside potential here.

Shaw forecasts flat organic growth in the second half due to rationalisation of network which would eventually lead to a rise in group margins.

The broker expects the groups Return on Equity (ROE) to increase by circa 200bps in FY21 while forecasting $28.1m in operating profits in FY20, which would rise to $3.9m in FY21.

Shaw and Partners rates the stock a Buy with target price at $0.32.

The report was published on February 26, 2020.

Target price is $0.32 Current Price is $0.23 Difference: $0.09

If CAJ meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.35%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.43.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.30 cents and EPS of 1.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.65%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.78.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

FWD FLEETWOOD CORPORATION LIMITED

Infra & Property Developers - Overnight Price: $1.33

Moelis rates ((FWD)) as Buy (1) -

The modular accommodation solutions provider released the first-half results with underlying operating profit of $11.1m, 21% above Moeliss estimate of $9.1m.

A very strong performance by Searipple (accommodation solutions provider) delivered operating profit of $9.6m, almost double the corresponding 2019 figure of $4.8m and 71% more than the brokers $5.6m estimate. However, a weak buildings-solutions result played spoilsport, with operating profit at $1.1m, well below Moeliss $3.2m estimate.

While the company attributed the weak result to delays in being awarded two major projects along with business development costs north of $2m, the operating margin itself was just 1%, materially below FY18 & FY19 average of 5%-6%, comments Moelis.

The company has maintained guidance for FY20 operating profit of $25m, subject to the outcome of bids yet to be awarded and no project/supply chain delays from covid-19.

The broker has lowered FY20 operating profit forecast by -16% to $21.8m, highlighting the risk to earnings due to delays in projects though Moelis believes that driven by state-sponsored spending, market fundamentals are attractive for building solutions.

Moelis retains the Buy rating with target price at $2.37.

This report was released on 24 February 2020.

Target price is $2.37 Current Price is $1.33 Difference: $1.04

If FWD meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 78% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 4.50 cents and EPS of 15.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.58.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 6.90 cents and EPS of 22.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.81.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources