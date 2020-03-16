The Monday Report – 16 March 2020

Daily Market Reports | Mar 16 2020

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Mar) 5655.00 + 61.00 1.09% S&P ASX 200 5539.30 + 234.70 4.42% S&P500 2711.02 + 230.38 9.29% Nasdaq Comp 7874.88 + 673.07 9.35% DJIA 23185.62 + 1985.00 9.36% S&P500 VIX 57.83 - 17.64 - 23.37% US 10-year yield 0.95 + 0.10 12.01% USD Index 98.75 + 1.56 1.61% FTSE100 5366.11 + 128.63 2.46% DAX30 9232.08 + 70.95 0.77%

By Greg Peel

The ASX200 fell -7% to lunchtime on Friday before rallying 11% in the afternoon, to close up 4.4%. You don’t see that every day. That’s -431 points down to close up 234. Did anyone manage to get on? I doubt it. Humans can’t move as fast as computers.

So what happened at lunchtime?

The Dow had posted its biggest one-day fall since 1987 on Thursday night following Trump’s shutting the border to Europe. Our futures closed down -383 on Friday morning, and that’s exactly where the index was within ten minutes of the open. A brief rebound attempt failed mid-morning.

Then House Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi announced a stimulus package deal was close to being agreed upon in Congress. It had only taken a week to that point. The US stock index futures turned and began to rally in US overnight trade. The Australian market has followed those futures movements to the letter throughout this episode.

Next the RBA announced it had injected $8.8bn into short term credit markets to stave off a tightening of liquidity. The Fed had taken the same action earlier in the week.

Then Scott Morrison advised that there should be no gatherings of 500 or more. I believe in the interim that advice has now become an actual ban. That’s when the NRL, AFL and others announced no more crowds, and many other non-sporting institutions followed. If the virus is to be stopped, such measures need to be taken. China gave the world the virus but has also shown how to beat it.

China announced 8 new virus cases on Friday. Italy reported 368 deaths in a day for a total of 1800. Spain reported a doubling of deaths to 288 in a day, before closing its borders. Germany has closed five of its nine borders. France has shut down bars and restaurants, as have the states of Ohio and Illinois.

Some countries have closed schools. China and South Korea showed the virus can be contained without closing schools, but then school holidays were underway at the critical time. In Australia, the jury’s still out, but one feels the day is approaching.

And that’s when the economy stops.

Is what we saw on Friday, which was mimicked on Wall Street on Friday night, the end? One has to assume the worst case economic scenario had been priced in when the ASX200 hit -32% down from its high at Friday lunchtime. That’s GFC stuff, and this is not a GFC. At least, it will not be a GFC if the virus can be contained. Only now, it seems, is the world starting to act.

It would be brave to call the bottom, but I think we might be able to see it from here. After a similarly stunning snap-back rally on Wall Street on Friday night, our futures closed up 61 points or 1.1%. Once upon a time that would be considered massive.

The biggest rebounds on Friday sector-wise came from healthcare (+10.6%), led by Cochlear ((COH)) this time (+21.1%), energy (+8.3%) and the two consumer sectors (+6% plus each). Utilities (-0.6%) saw the only selling, while industrials lagged (+2.0%) as Qantas ((QAN)) has now joined the staff underpayment club at an unfortunate juncture (-12.6%).

Materials (+2.6%) lagged as the gold miners were sold on a lower gold price, which is a lot lower again this morning, but things are on the move.

If global stock markets can hold their nerve today and tonight, it would be a good sign. For it is difficult to see what might trigger another sell-off given the news is about as bad as it should get. Mind you, Trump has finally agreed to be tested, but not Morrison. He’s bulletproof apparently.

Emergency

The virus that Trump once called a “hoax” led on Friday night to the president declaring a state of emergency.

As noted, US stock futures had begun to rally on Nancy Pelosi’s announcement a stimulus deal is “close”, and indeed the Dow opened up 1300 points. But as two years of trade war had taught us, deals can be “close” for weeks and months.

Does anyone remember the trade war?

Thus when nothing more was forthcoming, Wall Street lost faith and indices traded back down towards square on the day. Another rally attempt was made, but wasn’t until the last half hour that the circus started.

As well as officially declaring the state of emergency at that time, which releases US$50bn in natural disaster funds, Trump dragged onto the Rose Garden the CEOs of a number of US corporates, from Walmart and Target to Walgreens and Roche and on to lesser-known but relevant biotechs and medical service providers. Having been heavily criticised for moving too slowly to that point, as Italy had done, the administration capitulated and called in the private sector troops to significantly up the ante on testing and test kits.

The computers did the rest, with an emphasis on short-covering. While it may have been the biggest one-day rally on Wall Street since 2008, the bulk of the move being in half an hour had heads spinning.

And in breaking news, literally as I write, the Fed has not waited until Wednesday to announce it has cut its cash rate to zero and reintroduced US$700bn of QE.

On Friday night the Bank of Canada made an emergency cut of -50 points to 0.75% and the government announced a stimulus package.

The situation is clearly very fluid. Today’s trade, and tonight’s, will be telling.