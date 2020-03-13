Rudi’s View: Are You Sleeping At Night?

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

Dear time-poor reader: as global equities are experiencing their toughest time since 1987, let's all hope this doesn't turn into a repeat of the 1930s



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



One week ago, Gerry Harvey, founder of retailer Harvey Norman, reportedly instructed his stockbroker to invest $15m in 15 ASX-listed stocks, including the Big Four banks, BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Woodside Petroleum, as well as the retail company he still runs in close cooperation with his wife.



Within a few days, the $15m investment was worth -$1.5m less, and it would be worth even less today. Like every other investor who makes a decision that turns out ill-timed amidst extreme share market turmoil, Gerry Harvey is seeking solace in the knowledge he doesn't need the money tomorrow, and he has a long-term view.



According to the most recent AFR Rich List, Harvey's net worth is about $1.9bn. Most of us don't have a spare $15m, and we certainly cannot stomach a quick loss of -$1.5m, and counting.



Which is why the savviest advice to investors during any Bear Market -brief or long, shallow or sharp- is to make sure you are comfortable enough with your portfolio so you can still sleep at night and are not at risk of blowing up your career or family fortune. Nobody needs to be 100% invested at all times, but sitting 100% in cash might not be suitable either.



The "can I sleep at night" factor should never be underestimated. On Monday, I wrote there have been four Bear Markets post-GFC and while none of the three before the present one came anywhere near the length and the severity of the 2008 carnage, they all had in common that on some days, at times on successive days, literally nothing is guaranteeing your capital won't shrink.



Not gold. Not government bonds. Certainly not bitcoin. Only cash. Cash generates no income and no return (to speak of) but at least it doesn't depreciate by double digit percentage in front of our eyes, triggering responses on social media and headlines through financial media that have the ability to significantly impact on the necessary good night's sleep.



In the midst of sharply falling share prices, it is extremely difficult not to be affected, and this applies even more when it is your own money that is at stake. So rule number one is to remain as comfortable as one can be given the circumstances. If this means you'll be joining others in selling parts of the portfolio, so be it.



The shortest of the three previous Bear Markets consisted of four months of relentless selling in late 2018. And while some might have forgotten the severity of the selling that occurred back then, it was no different from what is happening in global equities today. Again, on Monday I wrote these Bear Markets last for as long as until authorities find a solution to stop the downward spiral.



Investors around the globe had become accustomed to the fact that central banks had turned themselves into the cavalry that comes galloping over the hill whenever the financial or economic situation turns precarious, but that won't work this time around. This time we need to see governments use their clout and their influence to stop the world economy grinding to a halt.



Earlier this week, I have to admit, I was still relatively comfortable with what had been happening in global markets because it was clear the necessary governmental response was forthcoming, on top of the fact that central banks will not stop cutting interest rates, including here in Australia, where Quantitative Easing, or QE, is becoming inevitable, so it seems.



The alternative acronym for QE in Australia is YCC, which stands for yield curve control which is essentially what all and sundry predicts will be the next step in the RBA toolbox; communicating with the bond market where it would like to see bonds trade at.



I am by no means suggesting governments in Europe, the US and in Australia will solve this problem quickly and we can all forget about it and continue with our lives, but at the very least, I thought, it might stop the relentless selling. As long as investors can have a reasonable level of confidence that we can avert worst case scenarios, for now.



Unfortunately, as I am writing these sentences on Thursday, it is clear that disappointment has overtaken market sentiment once again. It would appear some politicians have a much better understanding about what needs to happen than others.