Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 12, 2020

AD8 AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $5.77

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AD8)) as Buy (1) -

Audinate Group reported first-half results with revenue of $16.1m and an operating profit of $2.5m. Broadly, the result was in-line with Canaccord Genuity’s forecasts.

Dante AV is expected to begin shipping by March 20, notes Canaccord. With growing acceptance in the market that Dante AV will challenge the incumbent HDBaseT, the broker estimates the market opportunity for Dante AV at $300m.

Canaccord Genuity points to a step-change in costs likely to exceed revenue in the short term due to Audinate doubling the size of the engineering/R&D team. This investment would generate positive operating leverage from FY22, predicts the broker.

Canaccord Genuity reduces revenue forecasts for FY20, FY21 and FY22 by -7%, -12% and -15% respectively, but is positive about the stock overall.

The broker retains the Buy recommendation with the target price at $7.20.

This report was published on February 24, 2020.

Target price is $7.20 Current Price is $5.77 Difference: $1.43

If AD8 meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $8.20, suggesting upside of 42.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 288.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -1.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2885.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 1442.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $1.60

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ADH)) as Buy (1) -

Adairs posted a gross margin of 61.1% during the first half, its best since FY16, notes Canaccord Genuity. The broker is confident of the home furnishing player achieving the FY20 guidance for operating profit of $48m-$52m.

To cater to earnings volatility, the company has increased the fx forward cover up to 18 months, notes the broker, and has tied up with DHL as a 3PL or "third party logistics" partner to cater to warehousing and distribution needs.

Canaccord Genuity notes growth of 30% in the company’s online business along with acquisition of Mocka, an online nursery and children’s furniture retailer and a focus on forming 3PL relationships to increase market share.

Although the initiatives may take some time to pay off, the broker is positive and retains the Buy recommendation with the target price at $3.20.

The report was published on February 23, 2020.

Target price is $3.20 Current Price is $1.60 Difference: $1.6

If ADH meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 100% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.62.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 19.00 cents and EPS of 24.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 11.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.67.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ADH)) as Overweight (1) -

Specialty retailer of home furnishings with footprints in Australia and New Zealand, Adairs released the first-half results with revenue of $178.9m, up 8.8% while operating profits were at $23.2m, up 5.6%.

Wilsons notes the company has reiterated the FY20 guidance range for $48m-$52m (inclusive of Mocka). Also, states the broker, the company is cautious about covid-19 but does not expect it to hit until the fourth quarter.

Wilsons has made some minor changes to the operating profits forecast of 2.3% and -4.9% to $51.3m and $59.7m for FY20 and FY21. The broker is Overweight on the stock with the target price at $3.12.

The report was published on February 24, 2020.

Target price is $3.12 Current Price is $1.60 Difference: $1.52

If ADH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 95% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 15.50 cents and EPS of 20.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 9.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.69.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 17.50 cents and EPS of 25.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.35.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALU ALTIUM LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $28.00

Bell Potter rates ((ALU)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

The first-half results were satisfactory, notes Bell Potter, with Altium's operating profits 6% above forecasts at US$36.8m and the interim dividend up 25% to $0.20.

The high tech software firm has reiterated the FY20 revenue guidance albeit on the lower side, due to factors like the coronavirus and a slow first half at Octopart, the firm's search engine for electronic and industrial parts.

The company is positive and remains committed to the target of reaching the 50,000 subscribers mark by FY20 end, observes the broker.

Bell Potter has downgraded Altium’s FY20, FY21 and FY22 EPS (earnings per share) forecasts by -13%, -11% and -8% respectively. On a similar note, the broker has lowered the FY20 revenue and operating profits margin forecasts to US$ 207m and 40% respectively.

Overall, Bell Potter holds onto the Hold recommendation while reducing the target price to $40 from $42.5.

The report was published on February 17, 2020.

Special note: on March 10, Bell Potter decided to upgrade to Buy with a revised price target of $35. Earnings estimates below are from that report as forecasts were further reduced to the tune of -3%-4%. DPS forecasts didn't change.

Target price is $35.00 Current Price is $28.00 Difference: $7

If ALU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 61.06 cents and EPS of 59.17 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 47.32.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 72.69 cents and EPS of 74.87 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.40.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AX1 ACCENT GROUP LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $1.23

Bell Potter rates ((AX1)) as Buy (1) -

Accent Group announced first-half results with total sales increasing by 13.6%. Operating profits were up 10.5% to $67.7m on a year-on-year basis and in-line with Bell Potter’s estimates. The gross margin saw a contraction of circa - 60bps on account of fx movements, but was offset by a better-than-expected cost of doing business/sales ratio.

The key points to note, states Bell Potter, are an expanding store network, improving vertical brand penetration and increasing productivity in terms of frontline performance and digital capabilities. The broker further observes growth initiatives being on track with the number of stores of various brands like TAF, Trybe, Pivot on the rise.

To check the impact of AASB16, the broker has lowered EPS estimates for FY20, FY21 and FY22 by -5.9%, -4.2% and -2.7% respectively.

The broker is positive about the stock and retains its Buy recommendation with the target price increasing to $2.40 from $1.95.

The report was published on February 20, 2020.

Target price is $2.40 Current Price is $1.23 Difference: $1.17

If AX1 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 95% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.99, suggesting upside of 61.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 9.40 cents and EPS of 10.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.4, implying annual growth of 3.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.8.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 9.90 cents and EPS of 12.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.0, implying annual growth of 5.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BIN BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $2.62

Shaw and Partners rates ((BIN)) as Buy (1) -

Bingo Limited provides end-to-end waste management solutions and operates the largest network of resource recovery and recycling facilities around NSW and Victoria.

The company handed in its report card for the first half. In terms of collections, sales were up 22% to $122m, operating profit up 28% to $25m while margins improved to 20.3%. Post-collections saw the sales up by 56% to $163m, operating profit saw an increase of a whopping 120% to $56m with the margins up 34.2%. The results were well above the broker’s forecasts.

Shaw and Partners is of the view the waste management company would enter Queensland by FY21. The broker also feels that if Bingo Industries can work on its past net investment in network and strategic acquisitions, the company would have a great FY21 result.

Shaw and Partners considers the company too conservative with respect to affirming FY20 operating profits forecast; $159m to $164m versus the broker’s $163m.

Overall, the broker is positive due to the massive infrastructure pipeline, a shift from landfill to recycling, and falling resi sensitivity, among other factors. The broker believes FY21 could be a massive year for the company.

Shaw and Partners retains its Buy rating with the target price at $3.40.

The report was published on February 21, 2020.

Target price is $3.40 Current Price is $2.62 Difference: $0.78

If BIN meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.16, suggesting upside of 20.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY20:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY20 dividend of 3.20 cents and EPS of 8.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.6, implying annual growth of 146.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.3.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 11.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.60. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.2, implying annual growth of 27.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources