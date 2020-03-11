Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

By Tim Boreham, Editor, The New Criterion

Do less risky stock market exposures really exist?

With a sense of raw panic descending on global stock markets, the question is whether there are any truly safe havens in terms of remaining exposed to equities.

Investors need no reminder that the ultra-safe alternative of cash deposits offers pathetic returns, while the other option of property is also hazardous given the residential sectors miraculous recovery and scope for a more predictable correction.

Where the bourse goes from here is anyones guess, but for the time being it looks well and truly coronaed, with the bug spreading faster than locker room gossip and now affecting our daily working lives.

Sooo are some stocks or sectors safer than others?

The answer is: sort of. In truth, if conditions really deteriorate the market gods wont be too discerning in terms of what stocks get whacked.

But some stocks certainly look riskier than others, notably emerging loss-making tech plays that trade on extravagant multiples. Anything speculative whether in resources or biotechnology is clearly vulnerable as risk capital dries up.

The safer sectors tap the lower-for-longer rates theme, or cater for non-discretionary consumer demand. Notably, supermarket shares Woolworths ((WOW)) and Coles ((COL)) are direct beneficiaries, reportedly due to toilet paper stockpiling.

Bank stocks are interesting valuation wise, but fraught with peril if the virus leads to mass business defaults.

Gold stocks

The yellow metal initially failed to live up to its traditional safe harbour role when the market rot set in, but started to do so after the Federal Reserve brought out its monetary bazooka (slashing rates 50 basis points to 125 basis points).

Typically, gold reacts well to rate cuts because they lessen the appeal of investing in bonds relative to zero-yielding bullion. But other factors, such as the oil price plunge and the activity of gold-linked exchange traded funds also come into play.

One theory goes bullion hoarders have been liquidating their stocks to meet equity margin calls. Or that, like shares, gold simply was correcting after a decent run.

At the time of writing [March 10] shares in Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) and Northern Star Resources ((NST)), the countrys biggest and second-biggest gold stocks by market valuation, were barely higher than when the market troubles emerged. But the gold bugs maintain that if the crisis deepens, the lustrous stuff will shine.

The fundamental drivers for gold remain in place, reinforced by the spreading coronavirus, says resources analyst and MineLife founder Gavin Wendt.

Infrastructure stocks

As the cross-border transit point for germs as well as travellers, Sydney Airport ((SYD)) understandably has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis the shares are about -25% off their December 2019 peak.

But guess what? When the crisis has abated, the airport will still be Sydneys main gateway with the citys most expensive parking. We suspect though that theres no need to rush.

Meanwhile, shares in toll-road operator Transurban ((TCL)) have held up relatively well they are about -10% off their mid -February zenith.

However, Transurban shares would suffer in a fully blown pandemic involving mass school and workplace closures.

Property trusts

As with the infrastructure plays, the real estate investment trusts benefit from low rates because of their inherently high gearing.

Theyre not exactly risk-free. For example, housing oversupply would weigh heavily on Mirvac ((MGR)), while tough retail conditions bode poorly for shopping centre owners Vicinity Centres ((VCX)) or Scentre Group ((SCG)).

The half owner of the massive Chadstone shopping temple, Vicinity has reported a material decline in foot traffic during January.

Industrial and office valuations are toppish or arguably so especially in the key Sydney and Melbourne markets.

Gambling and wagering stocks

Historically the sector has held up well during market and economic downturns, which dont necessarily coincide. Shares in the biggest, Tabcorp ((TAH)) have tumbled but not as much as the market.

Casino operators Crown Resorts ((CWN)) and Star Entertainment Group ((SGR)) have not fared so well, because their gambling dens are more directly exposed to the coronavirus threat given their Asian patronage.

Listed credit investment trusts

A number of listed credit trusts have emerged in recent years, offering retail investors an exposure to corporate debt (and bonds) with the lure higher yields than cash in the bank and with better capital protection than dividend paying shares.

So given the vehicles do not invest in equity, they should be impervious to the share market foment?

Er, not quite? At the time of writing Partners Group Global Income Fund ((PGG)) shares had declined some -13% and KKR Credit Income Fund ((KKR)) had fallen -15%.

Its hard to grasp exactly what these funds are investing in, given the scope and complexity of their exposures. The managers argue they know what theyre doing and they probably do but the lesson is that the asset class is not necessarily lower risk when things turn pear shaped.

Healthcare stocks

Just as Coles and Woolworths are defensive favourites because everyone has to eat, health stocks are deemed to be no-brainers in a sickly market. In the reporting season, stocks like imaging and radiology house Sonic Healthcare ((SHL)) and private hospital group Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)) produced OK numbers, while a takeover offer for Healius ((HLS)) provided valuation support for the sector.