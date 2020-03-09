The Monday Report – 09 March 2020

Daily Market Reports | 9:02 AM

By Greg Peel

New Low

The ASX200 fell from the open on Friday and continued lower until 11am when it tried to bounce. That modest bounce roughly held until lunchtime before the selling started again. Around 2.30pm the index hit the prior intraday low set last Monday. There followed a very brief and ultimately unsuccessful bounce.

The index closed on its lows – a new low for the month and the year to date, at a level last seen in May last year. The index has retested the low and has not held, which suggests a new low needs to be found. The futures closed down -93 points on Saturday morning.

There was a clear polarisation of moves among the sectors on Friday. While no sector closed in the green, healthcare, telcos and utilities all fell just under -1% while consumer staples fell only -0.3%, no doubt due to the toilet paper (and everything else now) effect.

The next “best” performer was materials with -2.6%, given support from gold miners. We then jump to -3%-plus falls for industrials, energy and discretionary, and finally -4.2% falls for both IT and the banks. The banks were the major contributor to the -2.8% fall for the ASX200.

The consumer discretionary sector would not have been helped by news retail sales fell -0.3% in January when a flat result was expected. Sales fell -0.7% in December, but this cancelled out the big jump in November as Christmas spending was dragged forward thanks to the new Black Friday obsession.

Economists based their 0% growth forecast on the impact from the bushfires, with at that point little fear over the virus. The decline in January was thus much sharper than feared, and that’s before we get to the true virus impact. Fiscal support is now paramount. As ANZ Bank economists put it, “The upsides of housing market improvements and lower rates are not expected to offset these [virus-related] risks to consumption in the near term”.

Clearly the market is pricing in another rate cut from the RBA, as evidenced by the banks leading the index down. With another sell-day ahead today, the market will probably price in QE. The government has pledged a stimulus package, but as yet no details.

They’d best not muck around.

There was nothing remarkable among individual stocks on Friday. Gold miners dominated the top five leaders’ board while oOh!media ((OML)) topped the losers’ board with an -11.2% drop, presumably because if everyone’s staying indoors they won’t be noticing outdoor advertising. Qantas ((QAN)) fell -8.1% for obvious reasons, but couldn’t make the top five.

The news this morning is that the Italian government has officially locked down the entire Lombardy region, which includes the financial hub of Milan, after the death toll from the virus leapt suddenly to 366 from 233. That’s a quarter of Italy’s population now in quarantine.