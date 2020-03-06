The Overnight Report: And Down Again

Daily Market Reports | 9:04 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Mar) 6271.00 – 136.00 – 2.12% S&P ASX 200 6395.70 + 70.30 1.11% S&P500 3023.94 – 106.18 – 3.39% Nasdaq Comp 8738.59 – 279.49 – 3.10% DJIA 26121.28 – 969.58 – 3.58% S&P500 VIX 39.62 + 7.63 23.85% US 10-year yield 0.93 – 0.07 – 6.65% USD Index 96.73 – 0.60 – 0.62% FTSE100 6705.43 – 110.16 – 1.62% DAX30 11944.72 – 182.97 – 1.51%

By Greg Peel

All for Nought

The ASX200 marked its high for the session in the first ten minutes of trade yesterday, up 122 points or 1.9%. It was a less exuberant opening than Wall Street’s rally might have suggested, and the index proceeded to slide back all session to close up only 70.

That 122 points was net of a long list of ex-divs on the day, including the big diversified miners, so count that back and the opening would have been more spectacular, but clearly conviction faded as the day progressed. And it was the right call. Our futures are down -136 this morning.

Which renders yesterday’s action somewhat moot.

For the record, investors came screaming back into healthcare (+2.7%), and the sector leader in particular, followed by telcos (+2.3%). Telcos were nonetheless boosted by a chart-topping 9.6% gain for TPG Telecom ((TPM)) on both a solid earnings result and news the ACCC will not challenge the company’s merger with Vodafone Australia.

Staples followed with +2.0%, as some investigative reporting discovered that the loo roll shelf at my local supermarket was completely empty yesterday. Lucky I read the Herald in hard copy. I have learned that the loo roll run all began because some minor US media outlet suggested early in the piece that virus-related supply chain disruption may lead to a shortage.

Chaos theory did the rest.

Gains in other sectors were less impressive. The banks only managed 0.5% with the local ten-year bond yield now at 0.77%. Materials managed to scrape across the line with 0.3%, battling all those big dividends. Fortescue Metals ((FMG)), which did not go ex, rose 5.2% on a bounce in the iron ore price.

Coming in behind TPG Telecom on the winners’ list were Elders ((ELD)) and Graincorp ((GNC)), as the heavens open out west.

One and two on the losers’ went ex-div, being Jumbo Interactive ((JIN)) and Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)), although the latter has other problems. Flight Centre ((FLT)) was on there too, and a fall for G8 Education ((GEM)) is no doubt a bet on child care centres either being forcibly closed or empty anyway.

Australia’s trade numbers for January were out yesterday. The $5.2bn surplus was slightly lower than December’s $5.4bn but beat expectations of $4.8bn. Commodity exports fell as expected, but this was offset by a fall in imports. It’s all academic nonetheless, as the next set of numbers will show the big hit to travel & tourism.

Anyway, strap in, we’re heading south again.

If the futures are accurate, we will retest the Monday low today.

Inside Trade

Which is not the case on Wall Street. Despite all the volatility, the S&P500 is still a full 5% above its low as of last night’s close. The index has not traded at a lower low and only just hit a higher high on Wednesday night, before turning tail again last night.

There was no specific trigger for yet another turnaround. The US ten-year yield did trade below 0.90% last night before rebounding to 0.93%, down -7 points, and US stocks tracked a similar path, with the Dow down over -1100 in the last hour.

So far, the correction play book is intact. There will no doubt be more volatility to come.

The excitement over global stimulus, particularly from the Fed, seen on Wednesday night, was once again overwhelmed by virus uncertainty last night. The case count continues to grow outside China, including in the US. US companies continue to queue up to issue profit warnings, either cutting forecasts with a caveat of little conviction in the numbers or simply withdrawing guidance altogether.

Plunging US bond yields continue to weigh on US banks, which are now mostly down -20% from the top. The big names all fell another -5-6% last night.

Closely following financials is energy, suffering similar losses as oil prices continues to tank.

Let’s not even mention cruise ship companies, airlines and anything else “travel”.

Not much more to say. It’s not over yet.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1671.90 + 33.00 2.01% Silver (oz) 17.42 + 0.22 1.28% Copper (lb) 2.58 + 0.01 0.53% Aluminium (lb) 0.78 – 0.00 – 0.17% Lead (lb) 0.85 – 0.00 – 0.16% Nickel (lb) 5.80 + 0.10 1.72% Zinc (lb) 0.91 + 0.02 1.69% West Texas Crude 45.82 – 1.27 – 2.70% Brent Crude 49.90 – 1.59 – 3.09% Iron Ore (t) futures 91.90 + 0.95 1.04%

OPEC met last night and proposed a production cut of an additional -1.5m barrels per day on top of the -2.1mbpd cut ratified in December. The market was hoping for -1mbpd, so should have been thrilled. But oil prices closed down another -3%.

The problem is it’s only a proposal at this stage, and will only be enforced if Russia comes on board. Russia has not been as committed of late to production cuts as it was earlier in the piece. OPEC-Plus meets tonight. If Russia says no, oil prices are expected to begin with a three by tonight.

And then Russia’s economy would be crippled.

Lower oil prices combined with a weaker US dollar are probably what are keeping metal prices buoyed at present.

Lower bond yields and a subsequently lower US dollar continue to boost gold.

The Aussie has slipped just below US66c once more.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -136 points or -2.1%.

Australia’s January retail sales data are out today.

The US sees January trade numbers tonight, and February jobs numbers, while China releases February trade numbers tomorrow.

Today’s ex-div list is much shorter and less impactful than yesterday’s. One standout is Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)).

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse AMC AMCOR Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse ANN ANSELL Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie AX1 ACCENT GROUP Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans BHP BHP Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett BRG BREVILLE GROUP Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS COL COLES GROUP Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse Upgrade to Accumulate from Lighten Ord Minnett DMP DOMINO'S PIZZA Upgrade to Add from Reduce Morgans FDV FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans FMG FORTESCUE Upgrade to Buy from Sell UBS JBH JB HI-FI Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans NCM NEWCREST MINING Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett RNO RHINOMED Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans RRL REGIS RESOURCES Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett SUL SUPER RETAIL Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse WPL WOODSIDE PETROLEUM Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie XF1 XREF LTD Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS