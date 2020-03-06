Next Week At A Glance – 9-13 Mar 2020

Weekly Reports | 10:38 AM

By Greg Peel

Round and round it goes, where it stops, nobody knows.

The ECB holds a policy meeting next Thursday. What can Christine do to save the world? Not much. The eurozone cash rate is already negative and QE has been ongoing for most of eternity.

China and the US both release inflation data next week. China's numbers are likely pretty meaningless, while US headline CPI should see the impact of the oil price crash.

Australia will see housing finance numbers for January.

We can now declare the local earnings season officially over, with out-of-cycle reports beginning a trickle as of the following week. Next week will nevertheless be dominated once again by ex-dividends.

As we face the prospect of another -100 point plus plunge for the ASX200 today, we can at least be comforted by the knowledge that this is exactly how the search for the ultimate bottom of a crash almost always plays out. Today we may retest the prior low, which should offer support.

If it doesn't hold, then there's not much support until the December 18 low. But who knows how this thing will progress?

