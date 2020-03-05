The Short Report – 05 Mar 2020

Weekly Reports | 10:57 AM

Summary:

Week ending February 27, 2020

Last week the ASX200 fell -7.5%.

It was the last week of result season, but while some companies did manage to buck the overall selling trend on earnings beats, most were simply swept up in the tide.

Shorters were in no hurry to lock in profits on downside moves, although the odd green stock in the table below did rally on result, suggesting some short-covering. Note that Harvey Norman ((HVN)) saw a trimming of shorts, but it did not report until the day after the week in question and fell -14% that day.

Only one stock saw a short position move of one percentage point or more. No surprises – Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) shorts rose to 9.5% from 7.7%. The company posted a weak earnings result but this was nevertheless swamped by a significant virus-related downgrade to full year guidance.

We note shorts in peer Webjet ((WEB)) remain unmoved at 10%, despite the stock falling -27% in the week. The week before, Webjet had posted an earnings beat that was worth an 11.5% rally on the day.

On Thursday February 27, the ASX200 peaked out on earnings result enthusiasm, oblivious to what was about to happen.

No Movers &Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

GXY 20.1

SYR 17.2

ING 14.0

ORE 13.8

SDA 13.0

MTS 12.1

NEA 11.9

CGC 11.3

GWA 10.9

JBH 10.4

WEB 10.0