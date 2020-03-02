Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 28-02-20

Weekly Reports | 10:02 AM

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday February 24 to Friday February 28, 2020

Total Upgrades: 28

Total Downgrades: 7

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 39.60%; Hold 45.03%; Sell 15.37%

It was the final week of the local February reporting season and boy, there was frantic activity everywhere. Investors were selling shares on Covid 19 uncertainty and recession fears, while stockbroking analysts were digesting fresh corporate updates and remodeling accordingly.



For the week ending Friday, 28th February 2020, FNArena registered no less than 26 upgrades in ratings for individual ASX-listed stocks, against only nine downgrades. Star of the week was building materials stalwart Adelaide Brighton which received four upgrades, though three of those only went up to Neutral/Hold.



Spark Infrastructure is the only other stock that received multiple upgrades during the week. Of the two, only one upgrade moved to Buy.



Equally noteworthy is that of the nine downgrades for the week, none shifted to Sell.



The combined ratios for the seven stockbrokers monitored daily by FNArena are 45% of all ratings are Neutral/Hold, 39.60% of all ratings are Buy/Outperform and the remaining 15%-plus consists of Sell recommendations. The latter group has remained fairly stable for quite a while, so the main dynamic consists of changes between Buy and Hold with the latter representing most stocks as the robust upswing throughout calendar 2019 matured.



Dynamics for valuations and price targets on one hand and earnings estimates on the other remain in contradiction with each other. The trend for the former remains more positive than negative, while the overall trend for profit forecasts has once again made a decisive swing to the downside.



As such, the February reporting season can hardly be regarded a positive exercise for corporate Australia, regardless of the macro-economic concerns that have clouded the outlook.



Coca-Cola Amatil enjoyed the largest increase to price targets on a better-than-feared six months performance, followed by Healius, Inghams Group, and Super Retail. Stocks for which price targets took a noticeable step backwards throughout the week include AP Eagers, Flight Centre, and -irony oh irony- Adelaide Brighton.



When it comes to the week's upgrades to profit forecasts, lots of fireworks are on show, with OceanaGold the week's primus inter pares, at considerable distance followed by Galaxy Resources, Costa Group, Appen, and Santos. But there were equally enormous (if not gigantic) reductions to forecasts, with Ardent Leisure, Afterpay, Audinate Group and Zip Co the main casualties for the week.



As such, investors can take guidance from the final week of the February reporting season in that, on average, earnings forecasts are once again trending lower, with plenty of exceptions spread across multiple segments of the share market.

Upgrade

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LIMITED ((ABC)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi and Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie and Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley and Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/4/1

Citi's statement is one for the ages: Adelaide Brighton "posted its weakest result in a decade and expects 2020 to fall a further 10%". Luckily, for loyal shareholders, the analysts also think improvement is on the horizon.

About the result released, the verdict is: FY19 is in-line (with prior profit warning), but FY20 guidance is (yet another) miss.

It is Citi's view that the next upturn in construction activity is not likely to materialise before 2021. The analysts laud the fact the company's balance sheet has been restored, allowing the board to reinstate dividend payments, after having scrapped the interim payout earlier.

On the assumption most of the bad news is now reflected in the share price, Citi upgrades to Neutral from Sell. Target price unchanged at $3. Forecasts have been reduced on weaker-than-expected guidance.

Adelaide Brighton's -36% fall in profit was not quite as bad as Macquarie had forecast. The loss was driven by lower volumes, reduced pricing and higher input costs. 2020 guidance is for a further -10% fall but the broker is forecasting below guidance due to ongoing complexities.

That said, the stock has fallen -24% since Macquarie downgraded to Underperform last month and with earnings expectations now re-based, residual risks are better balanced, the broker believes. Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform. Target falls to $3.00 from $3.30.

2019 results were in line with guidance on expectations. Morgan Stanley expects investor demand to improve once the impact of the implied downgrade to 2020 has passed.

The broker believes it is too early to take a more positive stance but upgrades to Equal-weight from Underweight. Target is $3. Industry view: Cautious.

2019 results were in line with expectations. Cash flow and dividend were a positive surprise for Morgans.

The broker considers the risk/award profile now more attractive, which compensates for the structural challenges facing the business.

Rating is upgraded to Add from Hold. With the market likely to take time to gain confidence in the earnings recovery, the broker suggests investors accumulate the stock. Target is reduced to $3.30 from $3.65.

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD ((AFG)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Morgans upgrades Australian Finance Group to Add from Hold. While the company's FY20 first-half result was slightly shy of the broker, it was 11% above consensus, and net interest margins (NIM) shot through the roof - double Morgans' forecast.

Favourable securitisation markets played a role. More than half of the NIM rise reflected the spread compression in the one-month bank bill swap rate over the one-month overnight indexed swap. The broker says the balance was attributable to strong growth in the higher margin Link product, as well as out-of-cycle repricing.

While tipping modest NIM growth ahead, the broker perceives upside risk from growth in Link. Morgans notes NIM as a percentage of revenue is rising (given a constrained mortgage market) and says the company's overall risk profile is rising in that it is leaning towards a securitisation model rather than the more defensive wholesale mortgage broking business; and given that global events can affect the residential-mortgage-backed securitisation market.

The broker believes the company has enough cash to weather 12 months of such a disruption, which would hit the share price.

In the meantime, EPS forecasts rise 3% for FY20, 11% for FY21 and 14% for FY22. Target price rises to $3.25 from $2.50.

AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ((AGI)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/0/1

Historical horse racing machine expansions in Kentucky are significant and Macquarie considers Ainsworth Game the best placed manufacturer. The broker also assumes the rest of the business stabilises.

Hence, the PE of 20x FY21 estimates is considered attractive, plus there is upside earnings risk. Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral. Target is steady at $0.80.

AP EAGERS LIMITED ((APE)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 3/2/0

2019 underlying pre-tax profit was below Ord Minnett's forecast. The broker assesses headwinds continue for the near term, including new vehicle sales and the exit of Holden from the market.

Nevertheless, AP Eagers is considered ideally positioned to participate in industry consolidation and accelerate its market leadership.

Now that a re-basing appears to have occurred in the 2019 result, and the share price is at a more realistic level, the broker upgrades to Accumulate from Hold. Target is reduced to $10.50 from $11.50.

See also APE downgrade.

ALUMINA LIMITED ((AWC)) Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/3/2

Ord Minnett upgrades to Hold from Lighten. The broker lowers 2020 earnings estimates after accounting for amortisation of the WA gas contract pre-payment.

Ord Minnett no longer envisages significant de-rating catalysts, with the stock trading close to its recent lows amid support from a 4%-plus dividend yield. Target is raised to $2.10 from $2.00.

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED ((BSL)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 4/2/0

BlueScope Steel's result featured a solid beat for Australian steel, thanks to a recovering housing market, but underperformance in building products in Asia and North America.

Asia is impacted by the virus but despite this being a short term hit, competition is also an issue, UBS notes. The group's net result beat guidance by 10%.

The broker's prior Sell rating reflected slowing Australian housing, North Star execution risk and elevated valuation. The first and last of these have now reversed, hence UBS upgrades to Neutral. Target rises to $13.00 from $12.28.