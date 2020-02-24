The Monday Report – 24 February 2020

Daily Market Reports | 9:03 AM

By Greg Peel

Limp Finish

The biggest week in the local earnings season finished on a soft note on Friday as the index continued to come back to earth. Thursday had seen an over-exuberant blue sky peak intraday, driven by earnings results, before profits began being taken in the afternoon. Friday continued that theme.

It will be another day of coming back to earth today, with the futures down -47 points in the wake of weakness on Wall Street.

There were fewer big names reporting on Friday compared with the rest of the week, and only a couple of Friday’s reporters made it onto either the top five index winners or losers boards. All sectors closed in the red bar one.

The banks stood alone with a 0.5% rally, on news Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) was cutting its fixed rates for mortgages. Otherwise, consumer discretionary was the worst performer (-1.3%), likely a reflection of the spread of the virus. There was a rare -0.9% fall for healthcare, in line with most of the market, as profits were taken.

NRW Holdings ((NWH)) topped the index winners’ board with a 7.1% gain, having reported on the Thursday, while Viva Energy Group ((VEA)) rose 5.9% after selling its REIT stake.

Boral ((BLD)) gained 5.4% on post-result broker upgrades, while Orocobre ((ORE)), one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the market, rose 4.2% on its result on the day.

Mayne Pharma ((MYX)) fell -6.3% on its report, pipped by New Hope Corp ((NHC)) losing -14.2% as a major shareholder sold down its stake, and Sandfire Resources ((SFR)), which fell -6.3% after reporting on Thursday.

The parabolic run-up in the index from Monday to mid-Thursday defied a backdrop of global concern with regard the virus, and subsequent weakness on Wall Street. But that concern is only growing stronger as the virus spreads beyond China.

News from China on Friday was that -300,000 fewer containers than normal left Chinese ports last week, and that data for the first half of February showed car sales in China down -92%.

Even if the pace of new virus cases inside China is slowing, the economic impact domestically and for the rest of the world has only begun to be felt. Estimates of February PMIs had both Japan (manufacturing) and the US (services) sliding into contraction.

The suggestion over the weekend is that the incubation period may actually be longer than the prior 14 day assumption.

The Australian ten-year bond yield slipped back under 1% on Friday and the Aussie briefly flirted in the US$0.65s.

The earnings season rolls on this week with still plenty of reports to come, just not quite as many as were seen late last week. The battle between earnings and virus concerns will continue, after we make a downward adjustment this morning.