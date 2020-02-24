RESEARCH: Interview With MD Brookside Energy

FYI | 12:50 PM

By Pitt Street Research?

Pitt Street Research recently spoke with David Prentice, Managing Director of Brookside Energy ((BRK)), about the company's basic business model of acquiring undeveloped Anadarko Basin oil and gas prospective leases, proving them up through drilling, and then selling them on to other parties.

Watch the whole interview through the following link: https://vimeo.com/392618316

On Friday last week this interview above was released by Pitt Street Research

