FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-02-2020

Australia | Feb 14 2020

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AGL)) - AGL ENERGY
  • ((AMP)) - AMP
  • ((ARF)) - ARENA REIT
  • ((ASX)) - ASX
  • ((BRG)) - BREVILLE GROUP
  • ((GMG)) - GOODMAN GRP
  • ((IPH)) - IPH
  • ((MFG)) - MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
  • ((NGI)) - NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS
  • ((NCM)) - NEWCREST MINING
  • ((PME)) - PRO MEDICUS
  • ((S32)) - SOUTH32
  • ((TLS)) - TELSTRA CORP
  • ((URW)) - UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
  • ((WPL)) - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

