FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-02-2020

Australia | Feb 14 2020
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AGL)) - AGL ENERGY
- ((AMP)) - AMP
- ((ARF)) - ARENA REIT
- ((ASX)) - ASX
- ((BRG)) - BREVILLE GROUP
- ((GMG)) - GOODMAN GRP
- ((IPH)) - IPH
- ((MFG)) - MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
- ((NGI)) - NAVIGATOR GLOBAL INVESTMENTS
- ((NCM)) - NEWCREST MINING
- ((PME)) - PRO MEDICUS
- ((S32)) - SOUTH32
- ((TLS)) - TELSTRA CORP
- ((URW)) - UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
- ((WPL)) - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE