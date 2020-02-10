The Monday Report – 10 February 2020

Daily Market Reports | 9:13 AM

By Greg Peel

I love a sunburnt country

Floods up and down the east coast. At least they’ve extinguished the bushfires and the ongoing risk this season. Oh to be an insurance company right now. Must have been a fun weekend.

Friday on the ASX200 was a day to square up ahead of the weekend after Thursday’s big rally, taking a lead from a less convincing rally on Wall Street. With no end in sight to the spread of the coronavirus, assumptions of a swift economic rebound being not too far off are being reconsidered.

Beijing has poured billions into the Chinee economy but on Friday the local resource sectors led the losses. Energy fell -1.7% as oil prices slipped back again and data suggested reduced demand for LNG. Materials fell -1.1% as a cyclone approached the Pilbara.

Thereafter, consumer discretionary was the worst performer on -0.5%, while down-moves for other sectors were less significant, and consumer staples (+0.3%) posted the only sector gain of the session.

Staples continue to be the go-to safety trade along with healthcare, although healthcare sat it out on Friday (-0.1%) after a steep run.

The RBA Statement on Monetary Policy, released on Friday, included a reduction in Australia’s 2020 GDP growth forecast to 2.25% from 2.50%, which many an economist believes is still too ambitious. The market cannot expect any help from the RBA any time soon, unless:

“If the unemployment rate were to be moving materially in the wrong direction and there was no further progress being made towards the inflation target, the balance of arguments would tilt towards a further easing of monetary policy.”

And if so, how low do we go?

“The threshold for undertaking QE has not been reached in Australia and I do not expect it to be reached. So, it is not on our agenda at the moment.”

Among individual stocks, gold miners again appeared in the ASX200 leaders board while Pinnacle Investment ((PNI)) kicked on with another 3.4% in the wake of its result. REA Group’s ((REA)) result was worth 3.1% and 3.2% for major shareholder News Corp ((NWS)).

On the downside, the Tesla-led spark for lithium miners continued to fade with Orocobre ((ORE)) down -7.0% and Cimic Group's ((CIM)) post result pop proved fleeting, with that stock down -4.9%.

Outside the index, it was a case of “from the mountains to the sea” for Kathmandu ((KMD)), which updated first half guidance to 40% earnings growth in the wake of its Rip Curl acquisition.

Wall Street has also used Friday as a reason to square up following a solid rally, not wishing to carry risk over the weekend. This has become a common theme. But with the S&P500 down -0.5%, our futures closed up 7 points on Saturday morning.