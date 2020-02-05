Material Matters: Coronavirus Impacts Part 2

Commodities | 11:23 AM

Virus implications for metals, oil and China's GDP.

-Commodity prices have dipped with the coronavirus's spread, with iron ore, oil and copper hard hit, and base metal generally down 10-15%.

-Oil demand to drop with travel bans

-The full impact of the virus will depend on how quickly it is contained

-China, Asian economic growth to dip

-Outlook depends on containment

By Nicki Bourlioufas

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly, Asian financial markets have dropped as have commodity prices with industrial production halted in China and travel restrictions imposed. With questions hanging over Chinese economic growth, experts are comparing it to the SARS virus and say containment is key to a recovery in prices and growth.

Industrial production across China has come to stand-still as authorities seek to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Some ports are closed to imports and exports and travel restrictions to, from and within China are growing by the day.

Steel-related raw materials have been the most severely affected. Iron ore prices had declined by around -10% as at 30 January, falling to around US$82/t. With ports closed, traders expect ports stocks to rise, which may suppress prices further, says Jarden. Other base metals have sold off, led down by nickel with a -12% slide over 17 days to 30 January. Copper, which is generally the best read of investor sentiment given its role as an investment into global growth, has sold off by about -10% with the drops driven by fears about global growth, says Jarden.

Yet the broker is confident the coronavirus's economic impact will be contained. Authorities have learned the lessons from the SARS outbreak in 2003 and reacted more quickly. "This time, China rapidly isolated infection centres in Hubei and elsewhere … We expect the epidemic to end by March and China will resume its focus on stimulating industrial production." Jarden therefore expects lower commodity prices in 1Q, but still expects strength for steel raw materials to persist in 2020.

ANZ Bank says with travel restrictions being imposed, the economic impact will initially be felt most through reduced tourism activity, with a dip in jet fuel demand feeding through to oil. Crude oil prices plummeted -15% in January, the biggest January slide since 1991. Growth in China's demand for jet fuel was 7.2% in 2019, equating to 650kb/d. A -20% cut in domestic flights would reduce demand by 100kb/d, says ANZ. Adding a ban on tourist groups leaving China, could cause Asian jet fuel demand to fall by 400kb/d. Crude oil demand could drop by up to 500kb/d. "Even so, we would expect demand to rebound quickly after travel restrictions are lifted," predicts ANZ.

However, the outbreak conditions are rapidly changing, it's difficult to calculate the impact this may have on passenger numbers, with ban on people travelling out of China complicating estimates, says ANZ. British Airways, Lufthansa and Cathay Pacific and Qantas have cancelled various routes, among other airlines.

For copper, China's demand makes up around 50% of total consumption. The rally on the signing of the phase one trade deal with the US has now been wiped out by the impact of the coronavirus, adds Macquarie. Assuming a two-week shutdown, demand for copper could fall by levels similar to 2003's SARS outbreak, equating to a drop of around 100kt. "Once the spread is contained and complex impacts of the outbreak ease, we expect demand to rebound quickly," predicts ANZ.