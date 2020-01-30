The Short Report – 30 Jan 2020

Weekly Reports | 11:52 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week ending January 23, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 shoot up to a new all-time high before beginning to stutter ahead of the coronavirus scare.

But for a couple of exceptions, short position changes last week were very minimal from the week before. The bulk of the red and green below reflects modest bracket creep.

Two companies exhibited short position changes of one percentage point or more.

One was data centre operator NextDC ((NXT)), the shorts on which fell to 10.8% from 11.9% on no new news. Given the stock rallied 15% in the space of ten days we can conclude (a) short positions were beginning to bail and (b) that helped feed the rally.

I noted in last week’s Report shorts in Mineral Resources ((MIN)) had fallen to 8.8% from 10.7% in late December, noting the company is not just a lithium miner but an iron ore miner and mineral processor as well. Last week shorts fell to 7.8%.

Mineral Resources has decided to put its Wodgina lithium mine into care & maintenance until prices improve. Given the most shorted stocks on the ASX (not counting Kirkland Lake Gold) are lithium or graphite miners, Mineral Resources' decision to sit it out and concentrate on its other operations probably means shorters no longer consider the stock a lithium exposure.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
KLA    28.2
GXY   18.9
SYR    17.3
ORE    13.7
SDA    13.1
NEA    12.3
ING     12.1
GWA  12.0
JBH     11.3
RSG    11.1
BGA   11.0
CGC    10.9
NXT    10.8
WEB   10.3

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
The Short Report – 30 Jan 2020

11:52 AM - Weekly Reports
2
Australian Corporate Bond Price Tables – 30-01-20

11:47 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Brokers Are Mixed On Netwealth’s Prospects

11:02 AM - Australia
4
Gold Outlook Spurs Interest In Saracen

10:38 AM - Australia
5
Retail Investors Might Be Key For Equities Bull Market

10:00 AM - Rudi's View

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: Xero, Treasury Wine And Appen

Jan 16 2020 - Rudi's View
2
Rudi’s View (Part 2): Iress, Oz Minerals And Super Retail

Jan 17 2020 - Rudi's View
3
Uranium Week: Tension Rising, But Not Price

Jan 14 2020 - Weekly Reports
4
Uranium Week: Uncertainty Lingers

Jan 28 2020 - Weekly Reports
5
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 17-01-20

Jan 20 2020 - Weekly Reports
6
Uranium Week: Interest Up, But Price Still Down

Jan 21 2020 - Weekly Reports