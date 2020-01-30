The Short Report – 30 Jan 2020

Weekly Reports | 11:52 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week ending January 23, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 shoot up to a new all-time high before beginning to stutter ahead of the coronavirus scare.

But for a couple of exceptions, short position changes last week were very minimal from the week before. The bulk of the red and green below reflects modest bracket creep.

Two companies exhibited short position changes of one percentage point or more.

One was data centre operator NextDC ((NXT)), the shorts on which fell to 10.8% from 11.9% on no new news. Given the stock rallied 15% in the space of ten days we can conclude (a) short positions were beginning to bail and (b) that helped feed the rally.

I noted in last week’s Report shorts in Mineral Resources ((MIN)) had fallen to 8.8% from 10.7% in late December, noting the company is not just a lithium miner but an iron ore miner and mineral processor as well. Last week shorts fell to 7.8%.

Mineral Resources has decided to put its Wodgina lithium mine into care & maintenance until prices improve. Given the most shorted stocks on the ASX (not counting Kirkland Lake Gold) are lithium or graphite miners, Mineral Resources' decision to sit it out and concentrate on its other operations probably means shorters no longer consider the stock a lithium exposure.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

KLA 28.2

GXY 18.9

SYR 17.3

ORE 13.7

SDA 13.1

NEA 12.3

ING 12.1

GWA 12.0

JBH 11.3

RSG 11.1

BGA 11.0

CGC 10.9

NXT 10.8

WEB 10.3