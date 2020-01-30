Brokers Are Mixed On Netwealth’s Prospects

Australia | 11:02 AM

Pressure on revenue margins could cap Netwealth's profitability despite strong flows.

-Funds under management up 12.6% for the quarter and 50% on the year-

-First half net inflows up 125% from a year earlier

-Brokers see falling revenue margins with downward pricing pressures

By Nicki Bourlioufas

The outlook is mixed for Netwealth ((NWL)), with strong flows boosting the company's investment platform business despite very competitive pricing pressures and low interest rates putting downward pressure on revenue margins, according to brokers.

Some stockbrokers say falling margins will cap profitability, while others expect the strong flows to continue to the independent Netwealth as the vertically integrated companies exit the wealth management business, benefitting the more nimble and independent players.

Netwealth recently announced strong growth in funds under administration (FUA) to $28.5bn in the second quarter of financial year 2020, up 12.6% for the quarter and a jump of 50.2% on the previous calendar period. Netwealth reported net inflows of $2.9bn during the quarter. For the first half, FUA net inflows totalled $4.4bn. Highlighting strong growth since its IPO in 2017, that represented an increase of $2.4bn or 125% compared to the first half of FY19.

Funds under management (FUM) jumped too, climbing to $5.7bn, up $1.3bn or +9.4% over the previous quarter. Managed Account assets were $4.4bn at the end of the second quarter, an increase of $1.3bn or 40.6% since the end of the first quarter. The company recorded Managed Account net inflows of $1.2bn during the quarter.

Given stronger than expected flows and rising share markets, Netwealth increased its FUA outlook for FY20 to $32bn, up from $30bn previously. The shares initially rallied on the result, buoyed by the strong flows, closing at $8.20 before settling to around $8. Bell Potter has a price target of $10.50.

Citi is one of the most upbeat brokers on Netwealth. The platform provider is attracting the highest flows in the industry, which it sees as a reflection of the strength of its platform offering from a technology, functionality and service perspective. Citi sees further upside to Netwealth's earnings and forecasts $34bn for FY20. "We see guidance as conservative and see upside risk to near term earnings from better than expected flows and forecast 3-year EPS growth of 24%." Citi has upgraded it FY20-22 profit estimates by 3%-4% to reflect stronger than expected flows, and set a new target price of $9.65.

Bell Potter is also very upbeat, suggesting Netwealth is benefiting from the unwinding of the large vertically integrated companies, leading to "the exit of advisers in the hundreds per month from the formerly large fully-integrated organisations." The Royal Commission into misconduct in the financial service industry has helped to accelerate this shift from old incumbent products and platforms to the more modern and independent Netwealth, enabling it to achieve faster growth.