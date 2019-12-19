The Overnight Report: It’s Not 2018

Daily Market Reports | 8:53 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Dec) 6846.00 – 12.00 – 0.17% S&P ASX 200 6851.40 + 4.10 0.06% S&P500 3191.14 – 1.38 – 0.04% Nasdaq Comp 8827.73 + 4.38 0.05% DJIA 28239.28 – 27.88 – 0.10% S&P500 VIX 12.58 + 0.29 2.36% US 10-year yield 1.92 + 0.04 1.85% USD Index 97.40 + 0.19 0.20% FTSE100 7540.75 + 15.47 0.21% DAX30 13222.16 – 65.67 – 0.49%

By Greg Peel

Thanks for Coming I

For the second day in a row, the ASX200 closed flat. The difference yesterday was that the index opened flat as well, before proceeding to go nowhere.

However while Tuesday’s close had almost all sectors individually closing flat, there was actually a lot more movement among sectors yesterday.

Utilities rose 1.0%, healthcare 0.9% and consumer staples 0.6%. Yet again, defensives are driving the market. Energy chipped in with 0.8% on a higher oil price.

But just to emphasise the market cap distortion within the index of the two biggest sectors, financials fell -0.3% and materials fell -0.3% and together wiped out the net gains in every other sector.

Westpac ((WBC)) has been hit with a class action regarding the AUSTRAC issue. National Australia Bank ((NAB)) held its AGM just as ASIC made fresh allegations of 10,000-plus breaches of the law which would carry a maximum penalty of $10bn. Both stocks fell -0.6%.

In isolation the falls should have been a lot worse, but for the fact none of the above surprises anyone. The banks have known this was coming since the RC wrapped up, and have squirreled away billions on their balance sheets for remediation. Yet, it doesn’t do much for sentiment.

Within the materials sector, OZ Minerals ((OZL)) fell -5.4% to be the worst performer in the index after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to Sell, citing Carrapateena ramp-up risk and a stretched valuation.

Outside the index, tin miner Metals X ((MLX)) downgraded production guidance and plunged -28.6%.

Virgin Money UK ((VUK)) came in second worst in the index with a -3.9% fall as UK election euphoria continues to ease, while the slow movers are still exiting Smartcorp Group ((SIQ)) after its profit warning on Monday. It fell another -3.8%.

Index gainers were mostly the usual (volatile) suspects. WiseTech Global ((WTC)) was among them, rising 3.8% as it continues to shrug off accusations from its short-side predator.

With Wall Street again doing little last night, it seems we could be in for more of the same today. However we do have two significant events today.

First, the November jobs numbers. October’s weak result was met with buying on the assumption the RBA will have to cut again. Given a February rate cut is now baked in by the market, another weak result may not necessarily move the dial.

But a good result might, in the other direction.

Second, it’s derivative expiry day. I note that the futures are down -12 points this morning despite a flat Wall Street, but given this is the last day of their life (December contract expires), we need not read anything into it. The ASX option expiry has the greatest potential to spark non-fundamental volatility, unless we do see another day of little index movement.

Thanks for Coming II

What a difference a year makes. This time last year, Wall Street was in freefall. Last night Wall Street stumbled along slightly higher, before a last minute drift-off. The S&P500 managed a new intra-day high before slipping while the Nasdaq marked a fifth straight all-time high.

That fruit thing was again a focus of attention but not a focus of market consideration. It should all be over sometime today our time, before the US Senate rejects it at a later date.

But there is now a growing focus on next year’s election. At this early stage, the polls are close, despite there being no clear Democrat candidate. Biden is ahead among a wide field.

Biden would be considered by Wall Street as a least-worst candidate, being a moderate compared to the far left Warrens and Sanders. Bloomberg would be better still, but he’s only just getting going. There is little disagreement a Democrat victory would be bad news for Wall Street, and ever more so if a left-leaning candidate got up. But there’s a whole year to price in the rolling polls.

The primaries begin in February, and “Super Tuesday” is in early March. Commentators suggest this little period could be quite volatile for markets.

Meanwhile, it was once considered a bellwether for the health of the US economy, but as to whether FedEx can still be considered as such is up for debate. The stock fell -10% last night after posting earnings. Once upon a time this would have put the frighteners through Wall Street, but that was before someone else started same-day delivery.

But is Amazon to blame for FedEx’s demise? Long-time rival UPS is doing fine.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1475.30 0.00 0.00% Silver (oz) 16.99 + 0.02 0.12% Copper (lb) 2.77 – 0.03 – 1.24% Aluminium (lb) 0.80 + 0.00 0.38% Lead (lb) 0.84 – 0.01 – 0.86% Nickel (lb) 6.28 – 0.05 – 0.82% Zinc (lb) 1.04 + 0.01 0.52% West Texas Crude 60.99 + 0.06 0.10% Brent Crude 66.20 + 0.05 0.08% Iron Ore (t) futures 92.30 – 0.80 – 0.86%

China’s refined copper output rose by 19.6% year-on-year in November to a record monthly high of 909,000t, data revealed yesterday. The LME responded accordingly.

Iron ore continues a slow drift backwards.

The weekly US crude inventory lottery came in as a lower than expected decline, but prices held up anyway.

The Aussie is a tad higher at US$0.6852 after Tuesday’s solid fall post RBA minutes.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed down -12 points or -0.3%.

Jobs and expiries locally today, while the Bank of Japan holds a policy meeting and the Bank of England holds its first policy meeting with some sort of clue about where things are headed for the first time since mid-2016.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AGI AINSWORTH GAME TECHN Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie BPT BEACH ENERGY Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie BSL BLUESCOPE STEEL Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett MMS MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley NHC NEW HOPE CORP Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie NST NORTHERN STAR Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Credit Suisse OGC OCEANAGOLD Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie PLS PILBARA MINERALS Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie PPH PUSHPAY HOLDINGS Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie PRU PERSEUS MINING Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie RRL REGIS RESOURCES Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie SBM ST BARBARA Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie SFR SANDFIRE Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie SIG SIGMA HEALTHCARE Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi SIQ SMARTGROUP Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS