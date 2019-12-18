Share Buybacks – Who’s Doing It? – 17-12-2019

Weekly Reports | 10:55 AM

International research suggests shares in companies that buy in their own equities are more likely to respond positively through share price appreciation. Investors should note, however, buying back own stock is not a guarantee of significant share price gains ahead.



For local research about investor benefits from capital management, including companies buying in their own shares, FNArena subscribers can read "Buy Capital Management"



Below is an incomplete overview of companies buying in their own shares this year. We very much appreciate all feedback, contributions and suggestions at info@fnarena.com



Code Company Commenced ADI APN Industria REIT 04/09/2019 AEG Absolute Equity Performance Fund 01/07/2019 AFA ASF Group 05/06/2019 AFI Australian Foundation Investment Co 17/02/2017 AGL AGL Energy 23/08/2019 AGM Australian Governance & Ethical Fund 19/11/2019 AIB Aurora Global Income Trust 18/04/2019 AIV ActivEX Ltd 22/01/2019 ALF Australian Leaders Fund 19/11/2019 ALI Argo Global Listed Infrastructure 11/09/2017 ALQ ALS Ltd 05/12/2017 AMH Amcil Ltd 17/02/2017 ANN Ansell 15/11/2019 APL Antipodes Global Investment Co 01/08/2019 APW AIMS Property Securities Fund 17/09/2019 AQR APN Convenience Retail REIT 04/09/2018 ARA Ariadne Australia 21/08/2014 ARG Argo Investments 01/01/2020 AUI Australian United Investments 01/06/2019 AZJ Aurizon Holdings 27/08/2019 BAF Blue Sky Alternative Access Fund 01/05/2019 BIN Bingo Industries 27/03/2019 BOL Boom Logistics 06/12/2018 BRL Bathurst Resources 11/09/2018 BSL BlueScope 18/12/2018 BWR Blackwall Property Trust 23/10/2019 BXB Brambles 26/02/2019 CAM Clime Capital 28/01/2019 CAJ Capitol Health 05/09/2019 CBC CBG Capital 18/02/2019 CDD Cardno Ltd 11/03/2019 CDM Cadence Capital 01/06/2019 CGO CPT Global 28/08/2018 CIM CIMIC Group 29/12/2018 CIM CIMIC Group 29/12/2019 CIN Carlton Investments 29/11/2019 CIW Clime Investment Management 07/02/2019 CLF Concentrated Leaders Fund 12/03/2019 CMW Cromwell Property Group 17/01/2018 CNI Centuria Capital Group 29/04/2019 CPU Computershare 03/09/2018 CSR CSR Ltd 25/02/2019 CVC CVC Ltd 28/11/2019 CVF Contrarian Value Fund 13/09/2017 CVW ClearView Wealth 19/12/2013 CYC Cyclopharm 21/05/2019 CYG Coventry Group 11/03/2019 D2O Duxton Water 24/09/2019 DBF Duxton Broadacre Farms 07/05/2018 DJW Djerriwarrh Investments 17/02/2018 DUI Diversified United Investments 01/06/2019 DXS Dexus Property Group 07/11/2019 EAF Evans & Partners Asia Fund 19/11/2019 EAI Ellerston Asian Investments 27/09/2019 EAS Easton Investments 13/12/2018 EAS Easton Investments 13/12/2019 EFF Evans & Partners Australia Flagship Fund 19/11/2019 EGD Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund 19/11/2019 EGF Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund 19/11/2019 EGH Eureka Group Holdings 16/03/2019 EGI Ellerston Global Investments 16/04/2019 EPD Empired 17/07/2019 EZL Euroz Ltd 01/01/2017 FBU Fletcher Building 09/09/2019 FID Fiducian Group 03/03/2015 FMG Fortescue Metals 25/10/2018 FPC Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund 02/11/2018 FRI. Finbar Group 24/01/2019 FSA FSA Group Ltd 09/12/2019 GAP Gale Pacific Ltd 15/04/2019 GC1 Glennon Small Companies 19/03/2019 GDI GDI Property Group 06/02/2017 GOW Gowing Bros Ltd 20/06/2019 GTN GTN Ltd 12/03/2019 HHY HHY Fund 29/01/2019 HNG HGL Ltd 22/11/2018 HT1 HT&E 30/11/2018 ICS ICSGlobal 21/03/2019 KAT Katana Capital 02/01/2019 KBC Keybridge Capital 17/01/2019 KBCPA Keybridge Capital 03/04/2019 KCN Kingsgate Consolidated 14/08/2019 KKT Konekt 03/10/2019 KPG Kelly Partners Group Holdings 21/10/2019 LNK Link Administration 16/09/2019 LRT Lowell Resources Fund 30/09/2018 MAM Microequities Asset Management 13/09/2018 MEQ Metlifecare 18/11/2019 MCH Murchison Holdings 28/09/2018 MGG Magellan Global Trust 18/10/2017 MGR Mirvac Group 08/02/2019 MHH Magellan High Conviction Trust 24/10/2019 MMJ MMJ Group Holdings 21/06/2019 MSG MCS Services Ltd 16/12/2019 NAC NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co 05/06/2019 NBL Noni B 11/12/18 NEW New Energy Solar 17/05/19 NGE NGE Capital 04/09/17 NSC NAOS Small Cap Opportunities 15/04/19 OCL Objective Corp 13/08/2018 OZG Ozgrowth Ltd 01/01/2019 PCG Pengana Capital Group 11/07/2019 PIA Pengana International Equities 10/09/2018 PME Pro Medicus 15/04/2019 PPC Peet Ltd 10/10/2018 PTM Platinum Asset Management 04/10/2018 QBE QBE Insurance Group 19/03/2018 QST Quest Investments 28/09/2018 QVE QV Equities 09/09/2019 RDC Redcape Hotel Group 14/06/2019 REY Rey Resources 09/07/2019 RF1 Regal Investment Fund 23/09/2019 RHP Rhipe Ltd 06/09/2018 RND Rand Mining 10/01/2019 RYD Ryder Capital 07/06/2019 S32 South32 Ltd 10/04/2017 SCG Scentre Group 27/06/2019 SEC Spheria Emerging Companies 02/07/2019 SEQ Sequoia Financial Group 10/09/2019 SFC Schaffer Corp 17/11/2011 SGM Sims Metal Management 22/11/2019 SIG Sigma Healthcare 13/10/2014 SKC Skycity Entertainment Group 18/02/2019 SMR Stanmore Coal 04/02/2019 TRA Turners Automotive Group 02/08/2019 TGG Templeton Global Growth Fund 21/02/2019 TOP Thorney Opportunities Ltd 19/12/2019 UBI Universal Biosensors 13/10/2019 URF US Masters residential Property Fund 19/09/2019 VCX Vicinity Centres 17/08/2017 VLS Vita Life Sciences 31/05/2019 WAT Waterco 13/05/2019 WIC Westoz Investment Co 01/01/2019 WQG WCM Global Growth 27/06/2019 XPL Xplore Wealth Ltd 14/08/2015 ZER Zeta Resources 15/09/2019 Companies offering unmarketable Code NAME RECORD DATE AFL Australian Family Lawyers 25/10/2019 SF1 Stemify Ltd 25/10/2019 SNC SandonCapital Investments 18/11/2019 TBL Tambla Ltd 20/11/2019

