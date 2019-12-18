Share Buybacks – Who’s Doing It? – 17-12-2019

Weekly Reports | 10:55 AM
International research suggests shares in companies that buy in their own equities are more likely to respond positively through share price appreciation. Investors should note, however, buying back own stock is not a guarantee of significant share price gains ahead.
|Code
|Company
|Commenced
|ADI
|APN Industria REIT
|04/09/2019
|AEG
|Absolute Equity Performance Fund
|01/07/2019
|AFA
|ASF Group
|05/06/2019
|AFI
|Australian Foundation Investment Co
|17/02/2017
|AGL
|AGL Energy
|23/08/2019
|AGM
|Australian Governance & Ethical Fund
|19/11/2019
|AIB
|Aurora Global Income Trust
|18/04/2019
|AIV
|ActivEX Ltd
|22/01/2019
|ALF
|Australian Leaders Fund
|19/11/2019
|ALI
|Argo Global Listed Infrastructure
|11/09/2017
|ALQ
|ALS Ltd
|05/12/2017
|AMH
|Amcil Ltd
|17/02/2017
|ANN
|Ansell
|15/11/2019
|APL
|Antipodes Global Investment Co
|01/08/2019
|APW
|AIMS Property Securities Fund
|17/09/2019
|AQR
|APN Convenience Retail REIT
|04/09/2018
|ARA
|Ariadne Australia
|21/08/2014
|ARG
|Argo Investments
|01/01/2020
|AUI
|Australian United Investments
|01/06/2019
|AZJ
|Aurizon Holdings
|27/08/2019
|BAF
|Blue Sky Alternative Access Fund
|01/05/2019
|BIN
|Bingo Industries
|27/03/2019
|BOL
|Boom Logistics
|06/12/2018
|BRL
|Bathurst Resources
|11/09/2018
|BSL
|BlueScope
|18/12/2018
|BWR
|Blackwall Property Trust
|23/10/2019
|BXB
|Brambles
|26/02/2019
|CAM
|Clime Capital
|28/01/2019
|CAJ
|Capitol Health
|05/09/2019
|CBC
|CBG Capital
|18/02/2019
|CDD
|Cardno Ltd
|11/03/2019
|CDM
|Cadence Capital
|01/06/2019
|CGO
|CPT Global
|28/08/2018
|CIM
|CIMIC Group
|29/12/2018
|CIM
|CIMIC Group
|29/12/2019
|CIN
|Carlton Investments
|29/11/2019
|CIW
|Clime Investment Management
|07/02/2019
|CLF
|Concentrated Leaders Fund
|12/03/2019
|CMW
|Cromwell Property Group
|17/01/2018
|CNI
|Centuria Capital Group
|29/04/2019
|CPU
|Computershare
|03/09/2018
|CSR
|CSR Ltd
|25/02/2019
|CVC
|CVC Ltd
|28/11/2019
|CVF
|Contrarian Value Fund
|13/09/2017
|CVW
|ClearView Wealth
|19/12/2013
|CYC
|Cyclopharm
|21/05/2019
|CYG
|Coventry Group
|11/03/2019
|D2O
|Duxton Water
|24/09/2019
|DBF
|Duxton Broadacre Farms
|07/05/2018
|DJW
|Djerriwarrh Investments
|17/02/2018
|DUI
|Diversified United Investments
|01/06/2019
|DXS
|Dexus Property Group
|07/11/2019
|EAF
|Evans & Partners Asia Fund
|19/11/2019
|EAI
|Ellerston Asian Investments
|27/09/2019
|EAS
|Easton Investments
|13/12/2018
|EAS
|Easton Investments
|13/12/2019
|EFF
|Evans & Partners Australia Flagship Fund
|19/11/2019
|EGD
|Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund
|19/11/2019
|EGF
|Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund
|19/11/2019
|EGH
|Eureka Group Holdings
|16/03/2019
|EGI
|Ellerston Global Investments
|16/04/2019
|EPD
|Empired
|17/07/2019
|EZL
|Euroz Ltd
|01/01/2017
|FBU
|Fletcher Building
|09/09/2019
|FID
|Fiducian Group
|03/03/2015
|FMG
|Fortescue Metals
|25/10/2018
|FPC
|Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund
|02/11/2018
|FRI.
|Finbar Group
|24/01/2019
|FSA
|FSA Group Ltd
|09/12/2019
|GAP
|Gale Pacific Ltd
|15/04/2019
|GC1
|Glennon Small Companies
|19/03/2019
|GDI
|GDI Property Group
|06/02/2017
|GOW
|Gowing Bros Ltd
|20/06/2019
|GTN
|GTN Ltd
|12/03/2019
|HHY
|HHY Fund
|29/01/2019
|HNG
|HGL Ltd
|22/11/2018
|HT1
|HT&E
|30/11/2018
|ICS
|ICSGlobal
|21/03/2019
|KAT
|Katana Capital
|02/01/2019
|KBC
|Keybridge Capital
|17/01/2019
|KBCPA
|Keybridge Capital
|03/04/2019
|KCN
|Kingsgate Consolidated
|14/08/2019
|KKT
|Konekt
|03/10/2019
|KPG
|Kelly Partners Group Holdings
|21/10/2019
|LNK
|Link Administration
|16/09/2019
|LRT
|Lowell Resources Fund
|30/09/2018
|MAM
|Microequities Asset Management
|13/09/2018
|MEQ
|Metlifecare
|18/11/2019
|MCH
|Murchison Holdings
|28/09/2018
|MGG
|Magellan Global Trust
|18/10/2017
|MGR
|Mirvac Group
|08/02/2019
|MHH
|Magellan High Conviction Trust
|24/10/2019
|MMJ
|MMJ Group Holdings
|21/06/2019
|MSG
|MCS Services Ltd
|16/12/2019
|NAC
|NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co
|05/06/2019
|NBL
|Noni B
|11/12/18
|NEW
|New Energy Solar
|17/05/19
|NGE
|NGE Capital
|04/09/17
|NSC
|NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
|15/04/19
|OCL
|Objective Corp
|13/08/2018
|OZG
|Ozgrowth Ltd
|01/01/2019
|PCG
|Pengana Capital Group
|11/07/2019
|PIA
|Pengana International Equities
|10/09/2018
|PME
|Pro Medicus
|15/04/2019
|PPC
|Peet Ltd
|10/10/2018
|PTM
|Platinum Asset Management
|04/10/2018
|QBE
|QBE Insurance Group
|19/03/2018
|QST
|Quest Investments
|28/09/2018
|QVE
|QV Equities
|09/09/2019
|RDC
|Redcape Hotel Group
|14/06/2019
|REY
|Rey Resources
|09/07/2019
|RF1
|Regal Investment Fund
|23/09/2019
|RHP
|Rhipe Ltd
|06/09/2018
|RND
|Rand Mining
|10/01/2019
|RYD
|Ryder Capital
|07/06/2019
|S32
|South32 Ltd
|10/04/2017
|SCG
|Scentre Group
|27/06/2019
|SEC
|Spheria Emerging Companies
|02/07/2019
|SEQ
|Sequoia Financial Group
|10/09/2019
|SFC
|Schaffer Corp
|17/11/2011
|SGM
|Sims Metal Management
|22/11/2019
|SIG
|Sigma Healthcare
|13/10/2014
|SKC
|Skycity Entertainment Group
|18/02/2019
|SMR
|Stanmore Coal
|04/02/2019
|TRA
|Turners Automotive Group
|02/08/2019
|TGG
|Templeton Global Growth Fund
|21/02/2019
|TOP
|Thorney Opportunities Ltd
|19/12/2019
|UBI
|Universal Biosensors
|13/10/2019
|URF
|US Masters residential Property Fund
|19/09/2019
|VCX
|Vicinity Centres
|17/08/2017
|VLS
|Vita Life Sciences
|31/05/2019
|WAT
|Waterco
|13/05/2019
|WIC
|Westoz Investment Co
|01/01/2019
|WQG
|WCM Global Growth
|27/06/2019
|XPL
|Xplore Wealth Ltd
|14/08/2015
|ZER
|Zeta Resources
|15/09/2019
|Companies offering
|unmarketable
|Code
|NAME
|RECORD DATE
|AFL
|Australian Family Lawyers
|25/10/2019
|SF1
|Stemify Ltd
|25/10/2019
|SNC
|SandonCapital Investments
|18/11/2019
|TBL
|Tambla Ltd
|20/11/2019
