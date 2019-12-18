Share Buybacks – Who’s Doing It? – 17-12-2019

International research suggests shares in companies that buy in their own equities are more likely to respond positively through share price appreciation. Investors should note, however, buying back own stock is not a guarantee of significant share price gains ahead.

For local research about investor benefits from capital management, including companies buying in their own shares, FNArena subscribers can read "Buy Capital Management"

Below is an incomplete overview of companies buying in their own shares this year. We very much appreciate all feedback, contributions and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

See attached excel file for more details (paying subscribers only)

Code Company Commenced
ADI APN Industria REIT 04/09/2019
AEG Absolute Equity Performance Fund 01/07/2019
AFA ASF Group 05/06/2019
AFI Australian Foundation Investment Co 17/02/2017
AGL AGL Energy 23/08/2019
AGM Australian Governance & Ethical Fund 19/11/2019
AIB Aurora Global Income Trust 18/04/2019
AIV ActivEX Ltd 22/01/2019
ALF Australian Leaders Fund 19/11/2019
ALI Argo Global Listed Infrastructure 11/09/2017
ALQ ALS Ltd 05/12/2017
AMH Amcil Ltd 17/02/2017
ANN Ansell 15/11/2019
APL Antipodes Global Investment Co 01/08/2019
APW AIMS Property Securities Fund 17/09/2019
AQR APN Convenience Retail REIT 04/09/2018
ARA Ariadne Australia 21/08/2014
ARG Argo Investments 01/01/2020
AUI Australian United Investments 01/06/2019
AZJ Aurizon Holdings 27/08/2019
BAF Blue Sky Alternative Access Fund 01/05/2019
BIN Bingo Industries 27/03/2019
BOL Boom Logistics 06/12/2018
BRL Bathurst Resources 11/09/2018
BSL BlueScope 18/12/2018
BWR Blackwall Property Trust 23/10/2019
BXB Brambles 26/02/2019
CAM Clime Capital 28/01/2019
CAJ Capitol Health 05/09/2019
CBC CBG Capital 18/02/2019
CDD Cardno Ltd 11/03/2019
CDM Cadence Capital 01/06/2019
CGO CPT Global 28/08/2018
CIM CIMIC Group 29/12/2018
CIM CIMIC Group 29/12/2019
CIN Carlton Investments 29/11/2019
CIW Clime Investment Management 07/02/2019
CLF Concentrated Leaders Fund 12/03/2019
CMW Cromwell Property Group 17/01/2018
CNI Centuria Capital Group 29/04/2019
CPU Computershare 03/09/2018
CSR CSR Ltd 25/02/2019
CVC CVC Ltd 28/11/2019
CVF Contrarian Value Fund 13/09/2017
CVW ClearView Wealth 19/12/2013
CYC Cyclopharm 21/05/2019
CYG Coventry Group 11/03/2019
D2O Duxton Water 24/09/2019
DBF Duxton Broadacre Farms 07/05/2018
DJW Djerriwarrh Investments 17/02/2018
DUI Diversified United Investments 01/06/2019
DXS Dexus Property Group 07/11/2019
EAF Evans & Partners Asia Fund 19/11/2019
EAI Ellerston Asian Investments 27/09/2019
EAS Easton Investments 13/12/2018
EAS Easton Investments 13/12/2019
EFF Evans & Partners Australia Flagship Fund 19/11/2019
EGD Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund 19/11/2019
EGF Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund 19/11/2019
EGH Eureka Group Holdings 16/03/2019
EGI Ellerston Global Investments 16/04/2019
EPD Empired 17/07/2019
EZL Euroz Ltd 01/01/2017
FBU Fletcher Building 09/09/2019
FID Fiducian Group 03/03/2015
FMG Fortescue Metals 25/10/2018
FPC Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund 02/11/2018
FRI. Finbar Group 24/01/2019
FSA FSA Group Ltd 09/12/2019
GAP Gale Pacific Ltd 15/04/2019
GC1 Glennon Small Companies 19/03/2019
GDI GDI Property Group 06/02/2017
GOW Gowing Bros Ltd 20/06/2019
GTN GTN Ltd 12/03/2019
HHY HHY Fund 29/01/2019
HNG HGL Ltd 22/11/2018
HT1 HT&E 30/11/2018
ICS ICSGlobal 21/03/2019
KAT Katana Capital 02/01/2019
KBC Keybridge Capital 17/01/2019
KBCPA Keybridge Capital 03/04/2019
KCN Kingsgate Consolidated 14/08/2019
KKT Konekt 03/10/2019
KPG Kelly Partners Group Holdings 21/10/2019
LNK Link Administration 16/09/2019
LRT Lowell Resources Fund 30/09/2018
MAM Microequities Asset Management 13/09/2018
MEQ Metlifecare 18/11/2019
MCH Murchison Holdings 28/09/2018
MGG Magellan Global Trust 18/10/2017
MGR Mirvac Group 08/02/2019
MHH Magellan High Conviction Trust 24/10/2019
MMJ MMJ Group Holdings 21/06/2019
MSG MCS Services Ltd 16/12/2019
NAC NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co 05/06/2019
NBL Noni B 11/12/18
NEW New Energy Solar 17/05/19
NGE NGE Capital 04/09/17
NSC NAOS Small Cap Opportunities 15/04/19
OCL Objective Corp 13/08/2018
OZG Ozgrowth Ltd 01/01/2019
PCG Pengana Capital Group 11/07/2019
PIA Pengana International Equities 10/09/2018
PME Pro Medicus 15/04/2019
PPC Peet Ltd 10/10/2018
PTM Platinum Asset Management 04/10/2018
QBE QBE Insurance Group 19/03/2018
QST Quest Investments 28/09/2018
QVE QV Equities 09/09/2019
RDC Redcape Hotel Group 14/06/2019
REY Rey Resources 09/07/2019
RF1 Regal Investment Fund 23/09/2019
RHP Rhipe Ltd 06/09/2018
RND Rand Mining 10/01/2019
RYD Ryder Capital 07/06/2019
S32 South32 Ltd 10/04/2017
SCG Scentre Group 27/06/2019
SEC Spheria Emerging Companies 02/07/2019
SEQ Sequoia Financial Group 10/09/2019
SFC Schaffer Corp 17/11/2011
SGM Sims Metal Management 22/11/2019
SIG Sigma Healthcare 13/10/2014
SKC Skycity Entertainment Group 18/02/2019
SMR Stanmore Coal 04/02/2019
TRA Turners Automotive Group 02/08/2019
TGG Templeton Global Growth Fund 21/02/2019
TOP Thorney Opportunities Ltd 19/12/2019
UBI Universal Biosensors 13/10/2019
URF US Masters residential Property Fund 19/09/2019
VCX Vicinity Centres 17/08/2017
VLS Vita Life Sciences 31/05/2019
WAT Waterco 13/05/2019
WIC Westoz Investment Co 01/01/2019
WQG WCM Global Growth 27/06/2019
XPL Xplore Wealth Ltd 14/08/2015
ZER Zeta Resources 15/09/2019
Companies offering unmarketable
Code NAME RECORD DATE
AFL Australian Family Lawyers 25/10/2019
SF1 Stemify Ltd 25/10/2019
SNC SandonCapital Investments 18/11/2019
TBL Tambla Ltd 20/11/2019

